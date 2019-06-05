Cloudian Earns Sixth Industry Honor in 2019

Leading Object Storage Provider Recognized for Superior Solution, Company Growth and Employee Satisfaction

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian®, the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, today highlighted six honors it has received so far this year, including being named one of the Computer Reseller News (CRN) Coolest Cloud Storage Vendors of 2019, in a Forbes listing of the Best Cloud Computing Companies and CEOs to Work for in 2019, and, most recently, in Growjo’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley.



Was selected by CRN as one of the 20 “coolest” vendors in the cloud storage space, a subset of its annual list of the 100 coolest cloud computing vendors highlighting “the best of the best in cloud infrastructure, security, software, platforms and storage.”

Ranked number four in the Forbes listing of Best Cloud Computing Companies and CEOs to Work For in 2019, which was based on Glassdoor reviews showing that 99% of Cloudian employees would recommend the company to a friend and 100% approved of Cloudian's CEO, Michael Tso.

Earned the number 20 spot in Growjo's list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley.

Was among the top 50 private companies in Battery Ventures Highest-Rated Cloud Computing Companies to Work For, again based on Glassdoor reviews.

Won TechTarget's 2018 Product of the Year award for Cloudian's HyperStore 7 object storage platform (in the Software-defined and Cloud Storage category), with high marks for HyperStore's innovation, value and ease of integration, use and manageability.

Was named Best Hybrid Cloud Solution for 2018-2019 in The Cloud Awards.

“These honors speak to Cloudian’s leadership in delivering limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective storage solutions for managing and protecting massive volumes of data in on-premises, public cloud and hybrid cloud environments,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “At the same time, they are an important recognition of the strength of the Cloudian team and culture, which have been key to our success.”

In its most recent fiscal year, Cloudian achieved its fourth consecutive year of record revenue, increased its customer base by 80% and secured $94 million in new investment (Series E). This was the largest funding round to date for any object storage company and brought Cloudian’s total funding to $173 million. In addition, the company announced new and enhanced partnerships with a range of industry leaders, broadened its channel network to more than 350 resellers and expanded its presence in EMEA and APAC.



