Kuebix TMS Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a transportation management system (TMS) provider that delivers freight intelligence, has achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, drives supply chain efficiencies by providing out-of-the-box and customizable integrations to connect ERP and TMS systems.



“The supply chain continues to get more complex, but it’s also a business function that has a lot of opportunities to improve,” said Dan Clark, president and founder, Kuebix. “With this new SuiteApp we are making it easier than ever for organizations to drive efficiencies and cost savings across their supply chain.”

With NetSuite and Kuebix TMS , organizations can achieve significant return on investment by streamlining shipping processes and identifying cost savings. Automation of processes, including re-keying order information, helps eliminate manual tasks while access to more data, such as the cost of goods and SKU level, help organizations make smarter, faster decisions.

“We live in an increasingly connected world and know that our users need a verified method to integrate their ERP and transportation management systems,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “Kuebix’s SuiteApp allows NetSuite customers to enhance business operations and scale to meet the most simple or complex supply chain requirements.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers .

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) with Freight Intelligence that lets companies capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then seamlessly incorporate Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to companies looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

