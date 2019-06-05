CircusTrix Announces Fernando Eiroa as CEO

Former Parques Reunidos CEO joins one of the world’s leading companies in increasingly relevant Experience Economy



CircusTrix currently has over 320 owned and franchise locations in 20 countries

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix, the world’s largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active recreation centers, today announced the appointment of Fernando Eiroa as Chief Executive Officer. As CircusTrix’s new CEO, Mr. Eiroa will lead a company that has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2011, including adding approximately 50 new locations in 2018. CircusTrix now has a network of more than 260 locations in the U.S., or more than 320 total locations globally, both owned and through its franchise partners, in nearly 20 countries.

“As the demand for experiential entertainment continues to increase in the U.S. and worldwide, Fernando’s level of leisure industry experience and global background makes him a unique leader to guide CircusTrix to even greater success,” said Allen Rodriguez, executive chairman of the CircusTrix board of directors. “We are particularly thrilled to benefit from his expertise in building world-class experiences as CircusTrix continually enhances how our more than 40 million annual visitors enjoy our parks.”

Mr. Eiroa served as CEO of Parques Reunidos until 2018, having led the company to its IPO in 2016. Parques Reunidos, which generated revenue of more than $650 million in 2018, is one of the world’s leading leisure park operators with more than 60 locations in 14 countries, including 25 locations in the U.S. He previously served for nine years as President and CEO of California-based Palace Entertainment, the largest U.S.-based subsidiary of Parques Reunidos.

“I am excited to join the CircusTrix team, and I look forward to leading the company as it continues to achieve its strategic objectives in the experiential entertainment industry. CircusTrix is the premier new trend in this industry based on fun, physical activity that is directly relatable to social media-minded Gen Z,” Mr. Eiroa said. “After 15 years in the traditional leisure park space, I appreciate the effort and expertise required to build the exciting recreational concept of the future. CircusTrix is a game changer.”

Mr. Eiroa succeeds Case Lawrence who founded CircusTrix in 2011. Mr. Lawrence will remain actively involved in the company as a significant shareholder, advisor, and as the board’s chairman of the Real Estate and Innovation Committees. His innovative approach to indoor trampoline parks transformed the extreme indoor recreation industry and established CircusTrix as the worldwide leader. Under Mr. Lawrence’s leadership, the company has grown significantly and achieved exciting milestones since 2016, including a major investment by an affiliate of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, the acquisition of Sky Zone, and the roll-out of a new franchise brand—DEFY.

Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin' Jump, SuperFly, and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 33 platform investments and over 130 add-on acquisitions.

