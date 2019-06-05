Redner’s Markets Selects Generation NEXT’s Print Mates™ for Pilot Test 

Photo Printing Kiosk to Make Debut in Reading, Pennsylvania Market



/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc . (OTCQB: VEND) announced today a pilot test with Redner’s Markets, Inc., employee-owned Warehouse Markets and Quick Shoppes, for Generation NEXT’s subsidiary, Print Mates ™ digital photo printing kiosks in the Reading, Pennsylvania market.

Print Mates’ easy-to-use, touchscreen kiosks allow customers to instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or favorite social media and cloud storage accounts. They can also conveniently order other photo products, décor, and gifts ranging from fridge magnets, frames and posters, to jumbo-sized prints, beautiful canvases and wood prints. All products are conveniently shipped to their home in as little as one day.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to test our Print Mates kiosk with Redner’s Markets. As Redner’s is a company that values an evolving customer experience, we know the response will be exceptional,” said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation NEXT. “Our kiosks are constantly expanding product offerings such as passport photos and postcards, so customers can get all their printing needs complete in one trip to Redner’s Markets.”

Redner’s Markets has more than 60 combined Warehouse Markets and Quick Shoppes across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. Employee-owned and operated, Redner’s strives to provide the lowest prices, freshest products, and exceptional customer service. Print Mates will debut in Redner’s Market at the Wyomissing, PA location.

“Outstanding customer service is one of our main priorities and we’re thrilled to pilot Print Mates in one of our Pennsylvania locations,” said Gary M. Redner, COO of Redner’s Markets. “We believe our shoppers will enjoy this innovative addition to the store not only for its convenience, but also the extensive products Print Mates offers. We are looking forward to the launch and are confident in a positive response.”

Consumers will be able to experience Print Mates at Redner’s Market at 1149 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610.

For more information about Generation NEXT’s Print Mates, please visit www.printmates.com .

About Print Mates ™

Print Mates™ unattended kiosks are designed to reinvent the premium-quality photo printing experience by making it fast, fun, and inexpensive to get your photos “out of your phone into your hand.” Customers love using the Print Mates™ Kiosk because they can instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or through their favorite social media (Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Dropbox and Flickr) photo sharing, or cloud storage accounts in six different sizes of prints in just seconds. www.printmates.com

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's Inc and Print Mates Inc. www.gennextbrands.com

About Redner's Markets

Redner's Markets, Inc., an employee owned company, currently operates 43 Grocery Stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. Our mission is to create rewarding experiences by being a great place to shop and work! www.rednersmarkets.com

