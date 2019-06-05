Foreign minister already in Havana

Havana, ANGOLA, June 5 - The Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, is since last Tuesday in Havana, Cuba, for a three-day official visit. ,

According to the agenda, the Angolan minister will visit on Wednesday the “Africa House Museum” in Havana and hold a meeting with the Cuban minister of External Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz.

On Thursday morning Manuel Augusto will attend a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, and also place a wreath on the tomb of the national hero José Marti, in the Revolution Square.

During his stay, the Angolan Foreign minister will also have work meetings with other Cuban Government officials.

According to a note issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Manuel Augusto is in the Caribbean country to prepare an official visit to be made by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Central American Island, in the framework of the strengthening of the bilateral ties of friendship and co-operation.

The Angolan delegation includes the secretary of State for Finances and Treasury, Vera Daves, as well as senior staffs of the Ministries of Finances and Foreign Affairs.

The historical relationship between Angola and Cuba covers various areas, with highlight on military, defence, security, health, education, oil and industry domains.

