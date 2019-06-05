Revised Public Investment Programme integrates 827 new social projects

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 5 - At least 827 social projects are expected to integrate the revised Public Investments Programme (PIP) for 2019, whose budgetary allocation is of 36.4 billion kwanzas. ,

The data are part of the final Joint Opinion Report about the revised draft law on the State Budget approved last Tuesday by the specialized commissions of the National Assembly (parliament), which had 30 votes in favour, six against and no abstentions.

The legal tool recommends that the PIP should be reformulated to prioritize the sectors of education, health, construction and public works, energy and waters, security and public order, as well as local administration organs, with the aim to meet the needs of the municipalities.

The document also stresses the need for reviewing the criteria for the allocation of monetary sums for the construction and rehabilitation of schools, taking into account the particularities of each region, as well as the admission of new professionals of the health sector.

