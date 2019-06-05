AAON Opens Second Parts & Supply Store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced that a second HVAC parts and supply store has opened in Tulsa, OK. The newly opened AAON Parts & Supply is located on the southwest corner of 51st and Mingo in East Tulsa and features 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space and 10,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space. The original AAON Parts & Supply is located in the company’s manufacturing plant and headquarters at 2425 S. Yukon Ave. in West Tulsa. AAON Parts & Supply offers replacement parts for AAON equipment, as well as, replacement parts for any HVAC manufacturer’s systems.



“We are dedicated to serving our parts customers throughout the Tulsa area. We understand the value of a service technician’s time and want to be able to provide the parts they need, where they need them,” stated Norm Asbjornson, AAON CEO.

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils. Since its founding in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers.

