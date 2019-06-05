Institutional Investor Launches RIA Intel

New media hub spotlights critical intelligence and key people behind RIA market growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor is excited to announce the launch of RIA Intel ( https://www.riaintel.com/ ). The newest addition to the Institutional Investor media line-up will build on the company’s 52-year legacy of editorial excellence. Designed to address the needs of RIAs, the most rapidly growing sector of the financial advisor market, RIA Intel keeps readers on top of the most pressing topics of the day with essential news, expert analysis, and valuable insight into the biggest and fastest-growing RIAs in the country. Amid an ever-shifting industry landscape, RIA Intel gives readers behind-the-scenes access to industry movers and shakers, trendsetters, and newsmakers. This new media hub complements Institutional Investor’s RIA Institute ( https://www.iimemberships.com/RIA-Institute ), an events and real-time market research membership that convenes asset managers and owners to foster engagement, innovation, and thought leadership.



Spearheading this effort is veteran financial journalist and new RIA Intel Editor Greg Bartalos, whose insider savvy on vital news topics and trends, knowledge of the industry’s most vibrant personalities, and engaging style made him the must-have for this role. Says Institutional Investor Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Kip McDaniel of the new appointment, “We’re extremely excited to have Greg leading Institutional Investor’s charge into the RIA media market. It’s an area of real growth that is crying out for a fresh editorial voice, and given his experience and energy, we believe Greg -- and RIA Intel -- can be that voice.”

When asked about this new endeavor, Mr. Bartalos says, “RIA Intel aims to inform the industry through quality news that is gathered with a discerning eye, and resonates with the RIA community. We also believe in a colorful, engaging approach, and in addition to informing the readership, we hope to also entertain, persuade, and perhaps challenge readers to evaluate their perspective and way of thinking about a topic.” Mr. Bartalos adds that RIA Intel prioritizes quality of content over quantity, and invites readers to “share what you like, dislike, and want to read more about.”

About RIA Intel:

RIA Intel, a division of Institutional Investor, is a hub of intelligence for RIAs to gain insights so they can build and grow their relationships and businesses. A unique editorial voice with critical news, tools, data, practice management and Q&A’s, RIA Intel convenes this growing segment to unearth and magnify opportunities not found elsewhere. Visit RIA Intel at https://www.riaintel.com/ . For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and @RIAIntel across Twitter and Instagram .

Learn more about the RIA Institute at https://www.iimemberships.com/RIA-Institute

About Institutional Investor:

Institutional Investor is the trusted concierge for the world’s asset managers and owners. We deliver unparalleled access to this exclusive community through our gold standard experiences. Whether in-person or digital, every experience is adaptive to the needs of our clientele. We supply them with exclusive events, competitive intelligence, commercial exposure, capital placement and private community. Through our personalized service, we convene this influential group to facilitate the growth of their business. Based in New York City, Institutional Investor has offices in London, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Santa Monica. For more information, visit https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn , and @InstInvest across Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

