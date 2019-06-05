OppSource Named Top Sales Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppSource , a leading provider of next-gen sales engagement for B2B sales teams, announced today that their sales engagement solution has been named a Top Sales Tool of 2019 by Smart Selling Tools. This annual guide by Smart Selling Tools serves as the definitive resource for sales leaders to discover the top sales solutions on the market today.



/EIN News/ -- The 2019 Top Sales Tool Guide includes sales software across the SalesTech landscape organized into categories by the type of objective they can help companies achieve. Named in the “Engaging Prospects” category, OppSource has been identified as a leading platform for engaging today’s B2B buyers with advanced conversation analytics and integrated Ai reporting.

Nancy Nardin, president and founder of Smart Selling Tools, comments “We selected OppSource because its unique sales engagement solution includes conversation analytics, automated data capture, and workflows for persistent and consistent prospect outreach. Those three capabilities together are powerful. Organizations can optimize their coverage models, increase prospect engagement, and improve over-all results of their entire team . It’s because of this, OppSource can drive more profitable revenue growth.”

“We’re excited to be included in this prestigious list of software solutions from Smart Selling Tools,” said Mark Galloway, CEO and Co-Founder at OppSource. “As OppSource continues to grow, our focus is on creating a platform that actually makes a difference in a sales team’s results. From developing cutting-edge Ai integrations to creating account-centric engagement workflows for enterprise customers with complex coverage models, we’re constantly finding new and interesting ways to improve our platform.”

About OppSource: OppSource helps B2B sales organizations more effectively engage with buyers to drive profitable revenue growth across the entire sales team. Their next-gen sales engagement platform is designed to help B2B salespeople orchestrate the myriad of touch points required to engage with today’s buyers. In addition to automated sales TouchPlans™, the platform’s integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence captures, transcribes, and analyzes conversations to minimize data entry, improve productivity, and provide actionable insights that advance pipeline progress, anchor coaching efforts, and accelerate salesperson onboarding.

