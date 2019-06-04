Commission reports on latest negotiating round with Tunisia

Tunisia | Brussels, 5 June 2019

As part of its transparency commitment implemented since the beginning of the current Commission mandate, the European Commission has published today a report summarising the progress made during the latest negotiating round with Tunisia.

The fourth round of negotiations between the EU and Tunisia for an agreement on a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) took place in Tunis from 29 April to 3 May 2019.

The teams continued their constructive in-depth discussions on a majority of chapters. Topics that were particularly highlighted included areas such as trade in goods, trade in services and investment, market access in the agriculture sector, as well as visa facilitation standards.

The next round of talks is scheduled to be either before the end of 2019, or early next year.

Read the report (FR)