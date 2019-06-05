Success of Tranquility Leads to Clarity from VaporBrands New CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - Featured on LoudMouth News

VAPR Brands

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) one of the pioneers in the Vape movement, today introduced “Clarity” a new cartridge for the Vape market.

VaporBrands successful launch of “Tranquility" “has allowed us to expand our offering of high-quality CBD oil cartridges.Our newest formulation promotes “Clarity” in all senses of the word.” — Eleanor Hodge

SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCPK:VAPR) one of the pioneers in the Vape movement, today introduced “Clarity” a new cartridge for the Vape market.“Clarity” can be purchased now at www.vaporbrandsint.com . Like VaporBrands first CBD product “Tranquility” launched last month, the new formulation “Clarity” contains only the highest-grade full spectrum CBD in a smooth Vape cartridge. The product does not contain any nicotine, or other addictive substances or drugs. “Clarity” is intended to give the consumer an alternative to smoking while providing them with mental acuity promoting clarity from the specially formulated CBD blend.Eleanor Hodge CEO Stated: “VaporBrands successful launch of “Tranquility “has allowed us to expand our offering of high-quality CBD oil cartridges. Our newest formulation promotes “Clarity” in all senses of the word and is an efficient method of consumption of full spectrum CBD. We are pleased that this new CBD cartridge is now available for purchase for those who will be able to benefit from it.”VaporBrands has returned to the forefront of the industry after launching its top end CBD Vape cartridges available now nationwide. The new products and marketing plan are due to VAPR signing a product development, branding, and marketing agreement with ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR). In that agreement, RLTR provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record. ReelTime Media, whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print and other new media, has had strong success recently with marketing Baristas CBD Coffee (OTCPK:BCCI) and is leveraging that success for VaporBrands CBD Vape cartridges.About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VaporBrands International, Inc., is a marketing and development partner for manufacturers of electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes represent the future of smoking; they produce no smoke, tar, ash or offensive odor yet can contain any variety of ingredients and flavors. Unlike traditional tobacco cigarettes, electronic cigarettes can be used in many public places currently restricted from smoking. VAPR is focused on developing products in the Vape sector that create opportunities to acquire significant market share in the rapidly growing "Vaping" industry with culturally relevant brands in the global marketplace. VaporBrands is currently marketing CBD Vape cartridges which are suspected to help with pain, arthritis, sleep, anxiety, stress and high cholesterol as well as being part of the "Vaping" sector, VAPR believes strongly in the current direction and is one of the next of many logical steps in our business moving forward.

