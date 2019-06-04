Royal Helium Ltd. Closes Fully Subscribed Financing

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Helium Ltd. (“Royal” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RHC) announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced on May 2, 2019. 30,000,000 common shares were issued at a price of $0.01 per share to arms-length and non-arms-length investors for gross proceeds of $300,000.



Net proceeds from the sale of shares will be used to conduct ongoing exploration activities on Royal's helium properties in southwestern Saskatchewan and for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance, and all securities are subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring October 5, 2019. Royal advises that the insiders of the company have participated in the financing, accounting for 26.67% of the total amount raised, which was completed pursuant to available related party exemptions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions). Cash fees and commissions of $6,750 were paid in connection with the financing.

Royal has over 300,000 acres of prospective helium land in south western and south central Saskatchewan. All of Royal's lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

For more information, please contact Andrew Davidson, the Chairman, President and CEO of the Company.

Andrew Davidson, CEO

1 (306) 653-2692

davidson@fnr.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

