Key Digital Unveils First Switcher in New Presentation Solution Category For InfoComm 2019

KD-PS42 includes HDBaseT In and Out, CEC Manager and App Ready C

/EIN News/ --

Mount Vernon, New York, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MOUNT VERNON, NY – June 4th, 2019 – Key Digital, the award winning manufacturer of professional A/V and control systems introduces KD-PS42, their 4K/18G KD-App Ready Presentation Switcher kit with CEC Manager™, auto switching, and audio de-embedding combined to create a user-friendly, simplified presentation solution.

Key Digital launches new products at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida



The KD-PS42









KD-PS42 features three HDMI and one HDBaseT input which integrates natively with the HDMI and display port wall plate, KD-X2x1WDTx (sold separately). Additional integration options are also available within Key Digital’s family of presentation solutions. Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs enable audience and presenter views and the HDBaseT output marries in with the included KD-X40MRx for integrating monitors or projectors up to 40m / 131ft away when the selected source is outputting 4K/UHD (up to 70m / 230ft at 1080p).

Designed for professional audio video installations in conference rooms, board rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, and more, KD-PS42 enables multiple video sources to be displayed on up to two connected displays while analog (balanced/unbalanced) and digital (PCM) audio de-embed ports feed audio of the selected source into an amplifier, DSP, or sound bar.

Key Digital’s newly released Presentations Solutions lineup boasts a wide array of integration options.

Integrating KD-PS42 with KD-X2x1WDTx enables a user to plug in HDMI and Display Port laptops at walls, in tables, or in floor pockets. Three additional HDMI inputs on KD-PS42 results in five total presentation input options and offers audio de-embedding of the selected video source at the presentation switcher. Power, volume, and muting buttons on KD-PS42 enable users to easily control the displays connected to the included KD-40MRx Rx unit and the HDMI output. With LAN connectivity, the KD-PS42 system can be scanned and detected with Key Digital’s free KD-App for switching video source selection and CEC management of the displays/projectors.

KD-X4x1WUTx may also be integrated with the KD-PS42 presentation switcher. This combination adds two HDMI, one USB-C, and one Display Port video inputs on a wall-plate interface to the KD-PS42. This system also provides de-embedded audio for integration with professional audio systems, CEC management of up to two connected displays, and App ready control from KD-APP or professional control systems.

For huddle spaces and small presentation room, KD-PS42 may be installed without any wall plate plug-ins for a localized solution that is as simplistic as it is user-friendly with the CEC manager still delivering complete control of audio and video without additional IR or RS-232 wiring.

Integrating KD-PS42 with Key Digital’s KD-AMP220 will enable an app-ready all-in-one solution for control of video switching with sound and speech enforcement.

KD-PS42 is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports 4K/UHD up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60Hz at 4:4:4 signals up to 18Gbps bandwidth. 4K/UHD signals are extended up to Up to 40m / 131ft and 1080p: Up to 70m / 230ft. In addition to AV signals, KD-PS42 extends IR, and RS-232 for controlling remotely located equipment.

With Key Digital’s Auto-Sensing KD-PS42 features automatic selection of newly detected sources and switching from newly disconnected sources via Hot Plug Detection voltage when enabled.

KD-PS42 supports all SD, HD, VESA (VGA, SVGA, XGA, WXGA, SXGA, and UXGA).

This presentation switcher is HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision capable allowing for pristine image quality through a greater range of luminance levels. Deep Color is supported with ranges up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit. Supported lossless compressed digital audio formats include Dolby® TrueHD, Dolby® Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos®, and DTS-HD Master Audio™.

The KD-PS42 uses advanced EDID controls, and comes with a built-in internal library with 15 EDID handshakes including 4K with HDR in addition to native EDID data copied from the output/display. Key Digital’s proprietary Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, EDID control handshake, and Hot Plug Detection Voltage.

The KD-PS42 is fully controllable by all TCP/IP RS-232 supported control systems via open API including Compass Control Pro and third-party control systems.

Key Digital's Presentation Solutions:





KD-X2x1WDTX

KD-4x1WUTX

KD-PS42

KD-UPS52U

KD-X40MRx

KD-X100MRx

About Key Digital®

Led by the “Father of DVD”, Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an InfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment.

Since 1999, Key Digital has lead the constantly evolving A/V industry by designing products that deliver industry leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house of worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease-of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the A/V industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.keydigital.com.

Attachments

Masha Lakhter Key Digital Systems 914.667.9700 x 216 marketing@keydigital.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.