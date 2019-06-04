ChiroMatrix Partners with Zone School of Healing

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChiroMatrix, the leading Internet marketing firm and designer of mobile-responsive websites for chiropractors, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Zone School of Healing. Together, this new relationship will enable both companies to provide growth opportunities to chiropractic practices worldwide.



/EIN News/ -- The Zone School, founded by Dr. Peter Goldman, teaches the Zone Technique, a healing method based on balancing the brain and aligning the spine so that the body can restore itself to maximum health. Dr. Pete is very enthused about partnering up with ChiroMatrix, “It's really the perfect combination: ChiroMatrix is the best when it comes to chiropractic websites and SEO, and Zone School is the best when it comes to teaching chiropractors how to get the best healing results possible.”

The partnership is expected to benefit both parties as it will allow ChiroMatrix and Zone School students access to the vital tools chiropractors need in today’s competitive chiropractic landscape. In addition, ChiroMatrix will extend exclusive offers to Zone School students to help elevate their online presence with a professional website and digital marketing tools such as search engine optimization, paid advertising, and patient relationship management.

Due to this partnership, Zone School students are eligible for a free online marketing assessment and can receive up to 50% off the set-up fee, as well as a free office video, when they sign up for any ChiroMatrix marketing service. In addition, ChiroMatrix clients will receive free access to the Zone School’s course on Physical & Metaphysical Healing . As an added bonus, Dr. Peter Goldman, DC is offering ChiroMatrix clients a $1,000 scholarship to be applied towards their tuition for the Zone School of Healing. Those interested in the scholarship can click here to enroll today .

According to Ali Nikoopour, ChiroMatrix senior business development manager, “We are pleased to enter into this mutually-beneficial relationship. It is our passion to assist health care oriented businesses like chiropractors in extending their reach to as many patients as possible.”

About Zone School of Healing

Since 1995, Dr. Peter Goldman has used his Zone Technique to balance his clients' bodies and transform their lives. During his time in chiropractic school, Dr. Pete was mentored by a chiropractor who himself had been a student of the legendary healer, Dr. Thurman Fleet. After training with this mentor, Dr. Pete refined what he'd been taught, and developed his own Zone Technique.

Although he gets unparalleled healing results with musculoskeletal issues, most of his clients come to him to balance their digestion, circulation, immune system, glands, mood, etc. This is all done with just his hands. He founded The Zone School of Healing in order to teach chiropractors around the world to do what he does.

Many chiropractors say that after practicing for years they were ready to hang it up because they were so frustrated practicing chiropractic, but after joining the Zone School they love to go to work again. Many who spent years practicing things like Applied Kinesiology, Functional Medicine, and Chiropractic Neurology say that now that they have joined the Zone School, they spent 1/4 of the time with the patient and get 10x better results.

About ChiroMatrix

Founded in 2002, and currently serving more than 12,000 clients, ChiroMatrix is a leading provider of website services and internet marketing solutions for chiropractors. The company provides small, practice-based businesses with online marketing solutions for every need and within every budget. From mobile-responsive website designs to advanced search engine optimization and custom content, ChiroMatrix offers a wide range of digital marketing tools and services to help its clients succeed online. Based in San Diego, ChiroMatrix is also a Premier Google Partner. For more information, visit www.ChiroMatrix.com or call 888.998.3191.



