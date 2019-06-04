Quanex Building Products Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Margin Expansion in All Operating Segments

Strong Growth Continues in EU Fenestration Segment

Solid Free Cash Flow Generation

Continue to Target Fiscal Year-End 2019 Leverage Ratio of 1.5x - 2.0x

HOUSTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended April 30, 2019.

Bill Griffiths, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We performed well during the second quarter from an operational standpoint and realized margin expansion in all segments, including an almost 400 basis point increase in our European Fenestration segment. On a consolidated basis, we realized margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points. On the revenue side, solid growth of more than 15%, excluding foreign exchange impact, in our European Fenestration segment was somewhat offset by softer sales in the U.S., mainly due to inclement weather and customer inventory destocking. Despite this softness in the U.S., sales in our North American Fenestration segment grew at 1.0% during the quarter, which compares favorably to Ducker’s latest window shipment estimate of negative 4.0% growth for the three months ended March 31, 2019. We also more than doubled the amount of free cash flow generated during the quarter, which allowed us to pay down $5 million in bank debt and buyback approximately $2.7 million in stock.

“We continue to expect margin expansion on a consolidated basis for the full year as operational efficiency gains continue, volume ramps into the selling season and we benefit from pricing actions that were implemented early this year. Going forward, our intention is to continue deleveraging the balance sheet while opportunistically repurchasing stock. Our growth expectations for the full year haven’t materially changed with respect to our North American and European Fenestration segments; however, top line results in our North American Cabinet Components segment have been weaker than expected, but consistent with the latest industry data. As such, we now expect full year 2019 consolidated revenue growth of 2% to 3%, but we are converting well and are maintaining our Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $97 million to $107 million.” (See Forward Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers sections for additional information)

Second Quarter 2019 Results Summary

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net Sales $218.2 $214.2 Net (Loss) Income ($24.0) $4.1 Diluted EPS ($0.73) $0.12 Adjusted Net Income $6.3 $4.8 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.19 $0.14 Adjusted EBITDA $23.4 $21.3 Cash provided by operating activities $20.4 $13.4 Free Cash Flow $13.6 $6.0 (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

/EIN News/ -- The increase in net sales during the second quarter of 2019 was largely due to above market growth in the European Fenestration segment coupled with price increases related to raw material inflation recovery. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)



The decrease in reported earnings was primarily the result of a $30.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, non-cash goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment, mostly due to softer than expected sales. The increase in adjusted earnings was mainly attributable to operational efficiency gains and the successful implementation of pricing initiatives.

As of April 30, 2019, Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 2.3x. Quanex continues to expect to end fiscal 2019 with a leverage ratio between 1.5x and 2.0x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Share Repurchases

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. During the three months ended April 30, 2019, Quanex repurchased 171,016 shares of common stock for approximately $2.7 million at an average price of $15.71 per share. As of April 30, 2019, approximately $23.3 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Recent Events

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on Quanex’s common stock, payable June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 4390268, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through June 12, 2019. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 4390268.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com .

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, gain/loss on the sale of fixed assets, and restructuring charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 (1) Net sales $ 218,203 $ 214,212 $ 415,011 $ 405,878 Cost of sales 171,378 169,030 329,935 323,546 Selling, general and administrative 23,722 23,863 51,748 47,971 Restructuring charges 84 242 187 608 Depreciation and amortization 12,404 13,310 24,976 26,583 Asset impairment charges 29,978 - 29,978 - Operating (loss) income (19,363 ) 7,767 (21,813 ) 7,170 Interest expense (2,602 ) (2,502 ) (5,044 ) (4,943 ) Other, net (54 ) 264 202 689 (Loss) income before income taxes (22,019 ) 5,529 (26,655 ) 2,916 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,955 ) (1,393 ) (968 ) 6,167 Net (loss) income $ (23,974 ) $ 4,136 $ (27,623 ) $ 9,083 (Loss) income per common share, basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.26 (Loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,951 34,796 33,026 34,731 Diluted 32,951 35,115 33,026 35,166 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 (1) Updated to reflect adoption of ASU 2017-07.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2019

October 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,262 $ 29,003 Accounts receivable, net 80,646 84,014 Inventories, net 86,581 70,730 Prepaid and other current assets 8,458 7,296 Total current assets 195,947 191,043 Property, plant and equipment, net 197,182 201,370 Goodwill 190,638 219,627 Intangible assets, net 114,921 121,919 Other assets 8,354 9,255 Total assets $ 707,042 $ 743,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,743 $ 52,389 Accrued liabilities 31,554 45,968 Income taxes payable 2,971 2,780 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,082 1,224 Total current liabilities 84,350 102,361 Long-term debt 224,743 209,332 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 5,797 4,218 Deferred income taxes 16,417 17,510 Other liabilities 14,847 14,571 Total liabilities 346,154 347,992 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 374 374 Additional paid-in-capital 253,679 254,678 Retained earnings 210,406 243,904 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,127 ) (30,705 ) Treasury stock at cost (75,444 ) (73,029 ) Total stockholders’ equity 360,888 395,222 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 707,042 $ 743,214 (1) Updated to reflect accounting change to FIFO cost method.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended April 30,

2019 2018 Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (27,623 ) $ 9,083 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,976 26,583 Stock-based compensation 1,043 211 Deferred income tax (1,256 ) (8,087 ) Asset impairment charges 29,978 - Other, net 1,078 (321 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 3,479 3,357 Increase in inventory (15,522 ) (4,623 ) Decrease in other current assets (681 ) (1,047 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (2,617 ) 378 Decrease in accrued liabilities (14,716 ) (5,220 ) Increase in income taxes payable 183 25 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 1,567 1,457 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (131 ) (38 ) Other, net 385 (143 ) Cash provided by operating activities 143 21,615 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,022 ) (15,213 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 298 180 Cash used for investing activities (12,724 ) (15,033 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 57,500 21,500 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (42,500 ) (34,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (784 ) (442 ) Common stock dividends paid (5,335 ) (2,800 ) Issuance of common stock 27 2,564 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (322 ) (706 ) Purchase of treasury stock (4,702 ) - Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 3,884 (13,884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (44 ) (55 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,741 ) (7,357 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,003 17,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 20,262 $ 10,098

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 20,386 $ 13,423 $ 143 $ 21,615 Capital expenditures (6,751 ) (7,402 ) (13,022 ) (15,213 ) Free Cash Flow $ 13,635 $ 6,021 $ (12,879 ) $ 6,402

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net (loss) income as reported $ (23,974 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 4,136 $ 0.12 $ (27,623 ) $ (0.84 ) $ 9,083 $ 0.26 Reconciling items from below 30,250 0.92 665 0.02 31,584 0.96 (5,555 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 6,276 $ 0.19 $ 4,801 $ 0.14 $ 3,961 $ 0.12 $ 3,528 $ 0.10 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2018 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net (loss) income as reported $ (23,974 ) $ 4,136 $ (27,623 ) $ 9,083 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,955 1,393 968 (6,167 ) Other, net 54 (264 ) (202 ) (689 ) Interest expense 2,602 2,502 5,044 4,943 Depreciation and amortization 12,404 13,310 24,976 26,583 EBITDA (6,959 ) 21,077 3,163 33,753 Reconciling items from below 30,311 244 32,282 622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,352 $ 21,321 $ 35,445 $ 34,375 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

April 30, 2018 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 218,203 $ - $ 214,212 $ - $ 415,011 $ - $ 405,878 $ - Cost of sales 171,378 - 169,030 - 329,935 - 323,546 - Selling, general and administrative 23,722 (249 ) (1) 23,863 (2 ) (1) 51,748 (2,117 ) (1) 47,971 (14 ) (1) Restructuring charges 84 (84 ) (2) 242 (242 ) (2) 187 (187 ) (2) 608 (608 ) (2) Asset impairment charges 29,978 (29,978 ) (3) - - 29,978 (29,978 ) (3) - - EBITDA (6,959 ) 30,311 21,077 244 3,163 32,282 33,753 622 Depreciation and amortization 12,404 - 13,310 (504 ) (4) 24,976 - 26,583 (852 ) (4) Operating loss (19,363 ) 30,311 7,767 748 (21,813 ) 32,282 7,170 1,474 Interest expense (2,602 ) - (2,502 ) - (5,044 ) - (4,943 ) - Other, net (54 ) 24 (5) 264 132 (5) 202 45 (5) 689 (167 ) (5) (Loss) income before income taxes (22,019 ) 30,335 5,529 880 (26,655 ) 32,327 2,916 1,307 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,955 ) (85 ) (6) (1,393 ) (215 ) (6) (968 ) (743 ) (6) 6,167 (6,862 ) (6) Net (loss) income $ (23,974 ) $ 30,250 $ 4,136 $ 665 $ (27,623 ) $ 31,584 $ 9,083 $ (5,555 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.73 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.26 (1) Transaction and advisory fees, and in the six months ended April 30,2019, $1.2 million of severance related to a reorganization.

(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of several manufacturing plant facilities.

(3) Asset impairment charges relate to a goodwill impairment in the North American Cabinet Components segment.

(4) Accelerated depreciation for plant re-layout in the North American Cabinet Components segment.

(5) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains).

(6) Impact on a with and without basis. Six months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018 include $0.2 million and $6.5 million, respectively, adjustment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration (1) EU Fenestration (1) NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended April 30, 2019 Net sales $ 115,346 $ 41,623 $ 62,836 $ (1,602 ) $ 218,203 Cost of sales 90,031 28,906 53,699 (1,258 ) 171,378 Selling, general and administrative 12,213 5,696 4,505 1,308 23,722 Restructuring charges 84 - - - 84 Depreciation and amortization 6,758 2,219 3,305 122 12,404 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 6,260 4,802 (28,651 ) (1,774 ) (19,363 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,758 2,219 3,305 122 12,404 EBITDA 13,018 7,021 (25,346 ) (1,652 ) (6,959 ) Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 249 249 Restructuring charges 84 - - - 84 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,102 $ 7,021 $ 4,632 $ (1,403 ) $ 23,352 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.4 % 16.9 % 7.4 % 10.7 % Three months ended April 30, 2018 (2) Net sales $ 114,157 $ 38,824 $ 62,668 $ (1,437 ) $ 214,212 Cost of sales 88,385 27,589 54,135 (1,079 ) 169,030 Selling, general and administrative (3) 13,343 6,178 4,454 (112 ) 23,863 Restructuring charges 238 - 4 - 242 Depreciation and amortization 6,808 2,527 3,839 136 13,310 Operating income (loss) 5,383 2,530 236 (382 ) 7,767 Depreciation and amortization 6,808 2,527 3,839 136 13,310 EBITDA 12,191 5,057 4,075 (246 ) 21,077 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 2 2 Restructuring charges 238 - 4 - 242 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,429 $ 5,057 $ 4,079 $ (244 ) $ 21,321 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 10.9 % 13.0 % 6.5 % 10.0 % Six months ended April 30, 2019 Net sales $ 224,395 $ 76,877 $ 116,688 $ (2,949 ) $ 415,011 Cost of sales 177,184 53,431 101,555 (2,235 ) 329,935 Selling, general and administrative 25,290 11,406 9,430 5,622 51,748 Restructuring charges 187 - - - 187 Depreciation and amortization 13,630 4,456 6,644 246 24,976 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Operating income (loss) 8,104 7,584 (30,919 ) (6,582 ) (21,813 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,630 4,456 6,644 246 24,976 EBITDA 21,734 12,040 (24,275 ) (6,336 ) 3,163 Asset impairment charges - - 29,978 - 29,978 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 2,117 2,117 Restructuring charges 187 - - - 187 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,921 $ 12,040 $ 5,703 $ (4,219 ) $ 35,445 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.8 % 15.7 % 4.9 % 8.5 % Six months ended April 30, 2018 (2) Net sales $ 216,883 $ 72,820 $ 118,590 $ (2,415 ) $ 405,878 Cost of sales 168,482 52,421 104,351 (1,708 ) 323,546 Selling, general and administrative (3) 26,845 11,506 9,088 532 47,971 Restructuring charges 489 - 119 - 608 Depreciation and amortization 13,819 4,976 7,525 263 26,583 Operating income (loss) 7,248 3,917 (2,493 ) (1,502 ) 7,170 Depreciation and amortization 13,819 4,976 7,525 263 26,583 EBITDA 21,067 8,893 5,032 (1,239 ) 33,753 Transaction related costs - - - 14 14 Restructuring charges 489 - 119 - 608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,556 $ 8,893 $ 5,151 $ (1,225 ) $ 34,375 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.9 % 12.2 % 4.3 % 8.5 % (1) NA Fenestration and EU Fenestration were previously named "NA Engineered Components" and "EU Engineered Components," respectively. (2) Updated to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-07. (3) Updated to reflect a reduction in corporate allocations of $0.3 and $0.9 million during the three and six months ended April 30, 2018 due to a change in allocation methodology during the fourth quarter of 2018.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2018 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 99,144 $ 97,005 $ 193,029 $ 184,787 International - fenestration 8,096 8,897 16,302 15,906 United States - non-fenestration 4,803 4,697 8,308 8,843 International - non-fenestration 3,303 3,558 6,756 7,347 $ 115,346 $ 114,157 $ 224,395 $ 216,883 EU Fenestration (1): International - fenestration $ 34,973 $ 32,847 $ 65,696 $ 62,716 International - non-fenestration 6,650 5,977 11,181 10,104 $ 41,623 $ 38,824 $ 76,877 $ 72,820 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 2,997 $ 3,403 $ 6,349 $ 6,850 United States - non-fenestration 59,220 58,698 109,181 110,703 International - non-fenestration 619 567 1,158 1,037 $ 62,836 $ 62,668 $ 116,688 $ 118,590 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (1,602 ) $ (1,437 ) $ (2,949 ) $ (2,415 ) $ (1,602 ) $ (1,437 ) $ (2,949 ) $ (2,415 ) Net Sales $ 218,203 $ 214,212 $ 415,011 $ 405,878 (1) Reflects reductions of $2.8 million and $4.4 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and six months ended April 30, 2019.



