Briq adds Power BI Integration to its platform

A new way to visualize your enterprise data.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briq has built a powerful visualization integration with Microsoft Power BI, one of the industry's most popular visualization tools. This new functionality gives Briq clients the ability to create custom reports based on the data benchmarking and predictions generated from the Briq platform.

This integration makes it possible to baseline across project types, geographies, and time on the Briq platform, and visualize it all in Power BI.

As more companies invest in better data-driven decisions, the ability to understand and digest the millions of data points in a company is critical.

Bassem Hamdy, the CEO of Briq, believes being able to see trends and insights directly in any operating system of choice– include Power BI– will help companies understand more quickly when something is going well– or poorly– in a project.

“This integration means that we can take any data within a company, baseline it to give them trends and red flags, apply our predictive algorithms to that data, and push all results and insights into Power BI. Briq is dedicated to being a critical component to the construction data ecosystem, and this integration with Power BI demonstrates that. Continue to use your systems, use Briq to bring the data all together.”

Briq is a construction data platform that allows companies to automate their data collection, benchmark that data, and provide predictive algorithms to predict outcomes in construction. Briq allows companies to bring deep insights with their structured data, as well as tap into unstructured data sources.

Please contact Ellis Talton, Head of Growth, for any demo requests.



