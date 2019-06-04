There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,187 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Financials Income Fund Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: USF.UN) U.S. Financials Income Fund has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on June 28, 2019 to unitholders of record on June 14, 2019 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Unit USF.UN $0.125
Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.125

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

