Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), announced today that James Zelter, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit, will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 8:45 am ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Apollo’s website at http://www.apollo.com/shareholders. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $303 billion as of March 31, 2019 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com .

For shareholder inquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Gary M. Stein

Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, LLC

(212) 822-0467

gstein@apollo.com

Ann Dai

Investor Relations Manager

Apollo Global Management, LLC

(212) 822-0678

adai@apollo.com

For media inquiries regarding Apollo, please contact:

Charles Zehren

Rubenstein Associates, Inc. for Apollo Global Management, LLC

(212) 843-8590

czehren@rubenstein.com

