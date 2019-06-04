ALICE Training Institute® Acquires SafePlans

/EIN News/ -- Medina, OH, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALICE Training Institute, the original civilian proactive options-based active shooter response program has acquired SafePlans LLC, the creator of the Emergency Response Information Portal (ERIP).

SafePlans logo









The acquisition of SafePlans will extend and deepen ALICE’s reach in the K12 education sector. The products and services provided by ALICE and SafePlans are complementary and the combined businesses will offer unrivaled safety solutions for the educational organizations.

The SafePlans ERIP is an all-hazards emergency preparedness platform that is used to maintain emergency plans, complete security assessments, track drills, manage anonymous reports, deliver online courses, and provide local response agencies secure access to tactical site mapping data; such as floor plans and facility images.

Brad Spicer, president and founder of SafePlans commented, “SafePlans is excited to be teaming up with the leading provider of active shooter response training in the country. By joining forces, we will be to help protect even more good people from bad things.”

“We look forward to working closely with Brad Spicer and the entire SafePlans team. By offering complementary products and services, there is an incredible opportunity to provide an even more comprehensive solution to our combined customer base,” remarked Dave Mueller, ALICE Training Institute CEO.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE training is the original civilian options-based active shooter response program that is designed to replace an inadequate lockdown-only response plan. ALICE addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of Violent Critical Incidents. ALICE proactive strategies empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the face of violence. For More Information about ALICE Training Institute Contact us at vshaw@alicetraining.com.

About SafePlans, LLC

SafePlans began as S.A.F.E. Consulting in 1993 as a part-time security consulting business while Brad Spicer was a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In 1999, based on his experience with the Patrol’s Tactical Response Team, Mr. Spicer began exploring ways to link facility floor plans with digital images to help SWAT personnel respond faster and safer to critical incidents. Over the last 20 years, the SafePlans’ system has evolved into an all-hazards emergency preparedness platform that is used by school-system across the nation.

Attachments

Victoria Shaw ALICE Training Institute 330-661-0106 vshaw@alicetraining.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.