ScottMadden Explores the Threat Nuclear Plant Closures Pose to Renewables Progress and the Clean Energy Future of the United States

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, recently released the white paper, “Spinning our Wheels: How Nuclear Plant Closures Threaten to Offset Gains from Renewables.” This report explores how the progress created by solar and wind carbon-free generation is “at risk” of being reversed due to early retirement of currently operating nuclear plants.



The U.S. electric-generation sector has been working to address climate change, focusing primarily on investments in renewables. Despite the significant growth in renewable energy in the past decade, meaningful gains in carbon-free generation are in jeopardy. As existing well-running nuclear power plants in the United States face early retirement, the industry is falling back on output from existing fossil plants. In order to project how this could affect the clean energy future of the United States, ScottMadden analyzed “at-risk” nuclear assets in correlation with the potential growth in renewables.

“The white paper focuses on how important all sources of carbon-free generation contribute to achieve an overall goal of decarbonizing the energy sector,” comments Sean Lawrie, partner at ScottMadden.

For more information on the potential loss of carbon-free generation and its implications, please contact us.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Mary Tew ScottMadden, Inc. 919-714-7628 marytew@scottmadden.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.