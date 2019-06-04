Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Forms Exploratory Committee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTC) announces that its Board of Directors and its management team formed a committee to explore numerous acquisition targets.



/EIN News/ -- The Exploratory Committee’s (Committee) objectives are to look at the best possible outcome on potential acquisitions as it relates to being accretive to ELGL’s operational growth.

Using financial matrix and other available financial forecasting and methodologies, the Committee, in turn, determines the best possible outcome using such statistical information.

Upon completion of each reviewed potential acquisition, the Committee’s report(s), when presented to ELGL’s board, should provide information and other statistical evaluations to determine the feasibility of each potential purchase.

Management continues on its fiduciary path with a primary objective of creating shareholder value.

As more information becomes available, the Company plans to update accordingly.

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090 and yes@yesinternational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.