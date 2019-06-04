What Is Pain Management? Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee explains the principles in his new article

Sanjoy Banerjee, MD, California, Pain Management Sanjoy Banerjee, MD - California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Pain management," also known as pain medicine or pain control, refers to a fundamental branch of medicine, employed for the purpose of easing pain and suffering of a patient. Depending on the level, pain can be minimal, causing little to no hindrance in a sufferer's everyday activities. However, sometimes pain knows no bounds and can be complex and exasperating. If not treated, it can get in the way of the person's sleep, work, and daily activities.Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee , who focuses on Pain Management, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ There are several types of pain that need to be managed with the help of a doctor, surgeon, or a physiotherapist.Common Types of Pain1. Acute PainAcute pain always occurs suddenly and feels sharp, signaling that there is something wrong in the body. In such a scenario, pain specialists need to be consulted to help control the pain so that it doesn't elevate to chronic pain. Some common causes of acute pain include broken or damaged bones, severe cuts, surgical pain, tissue injury, labor, or the side-effects of some diseases or medication.2. Chronic PainUnlike acute pain, chronic pain tends to last longer than six months. This type of pain is severe, persistent, and difficult to treat. Specialists like physiatrists and anesthesiologists are consulted for the treatment of chronic pain which severely affects a person both physically and emotionally. Some of the health problems that may result in chronic pain are arthritis, cancer, nerve dysfunction, soft tissue injury, spinal disorders, psychogenic pain, etc.3. Myofascial PainThis type of pain occurs due to severe trigger points that develop in muscles. These trigger points tend to be sensitive and weak. When they are pressed by a physiotherapist, the pain is felt elsewhere. This is often caused due to stress-causing muscles used constantly in various activities.4. Psychogenic PainThis is the kind of physical pain that is often a result of a psychological problem. In other words, pain is caused due to the patient's imbalanced mental or emotional health. The most common types of psychogenic pain include headaches, back pain, or stomach pain.5. Radicular PainAlso known as radiculitis, radicular pain originates due to inflammation of a spinal nerve root. The pain always starts from the neck and goes all the way to the lower back. Radicular pain can be cured through physical therapy, prescribed medications, and epidural injections.6. Somatic PainThis is often caused due to an injury that affects the skin, muscles, bones, ligaments, or joints. This pain can be chronic in nature and may be related to some kind of cancer. This is often described as a throbbing pain and must be treated with over-the-counter medications such as NSAIDs or Tylenol. Pain management necessitates several skills and techniques to treat these types of pain. Some of these skills and techniques are physical therapy, psychological counseling, acupuncture, medication, etc.If you are facing pain issues, you should review them with your medical doctor, preferably with your medical history at hand.About Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee, M.D., QMEDr. Sanjoy Banerjee is the Founder and Medical Director of Pacific Pain Care in Wildomar and Corona, California. He graduated medical school from Imperial College, School of Medicine in London, England, and completed his Anesthesiology Residency at the University of Rochester, New York. In addition, Dr. Banerjee completed the ACGME accredited Pain Management Fellowship Program at the University of California at Davis.

