MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decarie Motors , is proud to announce the establishment of the Decarie Motors Women Who Drive Bursary at Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business—a five-year annual commitment to fund the tuition of two outstanding women in the fields of entrepreneurship, finance, and business technology. Beginning in the 2019-2020 academic year, the bursaries aim to motivate and support promising students in business careers where women remain under-represented. Open to Quebec residents only, the bursaries will assist full-time students with financial needs.



Decarie Motors, a family-owned Montreal enterprise established seven decades ago, is one of North America’s leading Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, and Land Rover dealerships. As part of its overall funding commitment, it will pledge a portion of every Aston Martin sold until the end of 2019 to the Decarie Motors Women Who Drive Bursary and set up a John Molson School of Business donation page to encourage donations from the public. https://engage.concordia.ca/donate/decarie-motors-women-who-drive-bursary

The Women Who Drive initiative is as a series of exclusive events organized by Decarie Motors, where some of North America’s most innovative and successful women from a wide variety of fields come together to share their mission to support, educate, and mentor other women along their personal journeys. The 2019 by-invitation-only edition will take place on June 7th at the Four Seasons hotel, during Montreal’s Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada celebrations. Presented in partnership with Aston Martin, the event will bring together 40 leading women entrepreneurs and social activists to exchange ideas and gain insights from Cheryl Blas, General Manager of Decarie Motors, and Laura Schwab, President of Aston Martin The Americas. “Women Who Drive is the embodiment of our daily commitment to propel forward excellence and innovation at all levels, and to support other likeminded individuals,” stated Cheryl Blas. “We understand that longevity and relevance in business are the result of constant improvement, and we welcome all opportunities to learn from the best and to share in return our own experiences. Women continue to rise as a powerful economic force and we are eager to provide fuel to the movement.”

Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business (JMSB) is one of the largest business schools in the world. AACSB-accredited since 1997, it offers programs at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels. The school is committed to providing an engaging learning and research environment that empowers its students, faculty, staff and alumni to achieve their greatest potential for the betterment of business and society.

In 2016, Decarie Motors celebrated its 70th anniversary with the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities for Aston Martin Montreal, Bentley Montreal and Decarie Signature, its exclusive Luxury Pre-owned Division. The breathtaking new building, which is one of the most spectacular showrooms of its kind in Canada, added 46,000 square feet to Decarie Motors’ current square footage, making it one of the largest luxury automotive dealerships in Quebec. In 2017, the upgrade culminated with the inauguration of an entirely redesigned Jaguar Land Rover building.

