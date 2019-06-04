TRI POINTE HOMES TO HOST NEW HOME GALLERY OPENING THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH IN GILROY

Blanc and Noir at Glen Loma Ranch to Offer Space and Style

Wide open skies anchored by rolling mountains and more than 150 acres of preserved open spaces, parks, walking trails and native woodlands are what’s in store for homebuyers when TRI Pointe Homes debuts its two new neighborhoods Blanc and Noir at Glen Loma Ranch on June 8th in beautiful Gilroy.



Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Grand Opening will include model tours, delicious appetizers, a special gift for all attendees and even a scavenger hunt for the entire family. Food samples will include signature garlic-infused bites and farm-fresh desserts courtesy of Chef Lou Zulaica, who is also currently the Executive Chef of Clos LaChance Winery.



Participants in the scavenger hunt will be entered in a drawing to win a Family Four Pack to the world-famous Gilroy Garlic Festival this July, while everyone in attendance will receive their own garlic bulb and recipe card from Chef Zulaica.



An ideal location with a small town atmosphere yet still close to major employment centers and within 30 minutes of the San Jose Airport, Gilroy offers several accessible commuting options to Silicon Valley and beyond. Gilroy’s Caltrain station is less than 2.5 miles away, and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) offers convenient bus service throughout Gilroy and the South Bay. Residents will enjoy close proximity to the Gilroy Premium Outlets and Gilroy’s historic downtown district, which features a unique collection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.



Countless recreational opportunities also abound, including 12 different parks, several challenging golf courses, the 125-acre Uvas Creek Park Preserve, as well as exploring family-run wineries along the 28-mile Santa Clara Wine Trail. Glen Loma Ranch features trails for pedestrians and bicyclists, two community parks, numerous neighborhood gathering places and easy access to highly rated schools which are part of the Gilroy Unified School District.



“We are excited to grand open our new model homes at Blanc and Noir,” said Susan Cleary, Director of Marketing, TRI Pointe Homes. “We have two unique neighborhoods, giving homebuyers the choice to select the right combination of design and features to fit their lifestyle.”



Blanc will offer detached single-family homes with three plans including approximately 1,953 to 2,363 square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. With prices anticipated in the mid-$700,000s, these homes offer flexible family spaces allowing free flow from open great rooms and dining areas to well-appointed kitchens.



Noir will offer detached single-family homes with three plans offering approximately 2,647 to 3,119 square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3.5 baths. With anticipated pricing starting in the high $800,000s, these open plan designs encourage friends and family to gather in spaces with abundant natural light, prepare meals in the spacious kitchen, or enjoy a summer breeze in an optional outdoor room.



LivingSmart® is an innovative program designed to effortlessly conserve resources including water and energy. Smart water features of this system include tankless water heaters, water-efficient fixtures and high-efficiency toilets, while indoor air is kept clean with filtration systems and the use of low VOC, water-based wood finish and interior paint, caulking and adhesives. Energy conservation is maximized with energy-efficient appliances, dimmer switches and climate-controlled air conditioning and heating throughout the home.



HomeSmart® harnesses the power of inter-connected devices for greater convenience while also conserving energy. Activated by Amazon Echo devices, HomeSmart® features include an eero Home WiFi System, smart automated hub, smart thermostat, smart light switches at entry and kitchen, RING Pro video doorbell and keyless front door locks.



To get to the New Home Gallery, take US-101 South to Monterey Street (Exit 355), turn right onto Monterey Street, then turn left on W. Luchessa Avenue. At the first traffic circle, take the 1st exit and stay on W. Luchessa Ave. At the second traffic circle, take the 3rd exit back onto W. Luchessa Ave. and turn right onto Godani Street. The New Home Gallery will be on your left. For more information about Blanc and Noir please, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/GLR



About TRI Pointe Homes® Bay Area



Based in San Ramon, Calif., TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in home building and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes was named one of the 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was honored with five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards including a No.1 ranking from surveyed home buyers for First Year Customer Service Experience for the third consecutive year. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Northern-California.

