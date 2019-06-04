William T. Sugg Explains Why Strategic Planning is Key to Success

Healthcare executive, William T. Sugg, breaks down the benefits of implementing strategic plans.

PORTLAND, TENNESSEE, USA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The healthcare industry is constantly changing and progressing as new technologies become readily available, and new methods of treatment are discovered. As with any organization, it’s crucial to prepare for the future and plan for the unknown. After 25 years of experience as a healthcare executive, William T. Sugg knows the value of creating a strategic plan for more efficiency in every department of an organization.Simply put, a strategic plan allows leaders to set goals for an organization and map out a plan to reach said goals in the future. William T. Sugg believes that healthcare planning in particular should consider things like potential government policy changes, advancements in technology, and economic trends that might impact operations. This will help leaders recognize major external trends amongst other benefits, explained by William T. Sugg Clarity in CrisisSudden incidents can cause confusion and panic amongst employees and patients alike. William T. Sugg knows that with a properly executed plan, communication and clarity can calm seemingly disastrous matters. Employees should have the confidence needed to carry out their individual responsibilities in a variety of circumstances and be prepared for the psychological commitment they have to the organization.Victory in VisionStrategic planning is the life line of an organization. William T. Sugg explains that when a vision is developed and shared amongst all team members, everyone is on the same page working to achieve the same end goals. Employees can operate with a focus on vision instead of on daily circumstances. It will inspire team members and connect everyone with the excitement of the future.Energy in EngagementStudies have shown that employee engagement directly relates to the success of an organization. The level of discretionary effort given on the job, and the expression of company beliefs made by both teams and individuals plays a crucial role in retention rates and employee happiness. When employees can be encouraged and inspired to go above and beyond minimum standards, William T. Sugg believes that an organization can really be set apart and transformed into one of the best. An excellent leader can help inspire employees to believe in the organization’s vision.Consensus in CollaborationWhen a team is working together on a project, it’s very important they all work from the same foundation. Communication is critical to the success of a healthcare organization, and employees must not waste time disagreeing over rules, regulations, or procedures. William T. Sugg recommends using a strategic plan to align all employees and support a healthy environment.About William T. SuggThroughout his management career, William T. Sugg, also known as Bill, has worked through almost every major crisis possible in a hospital setting, including deadly tornadoes, floods, fires, scandals and rebuilding the 17th most beautiful hospital in the United States. He is a politically astute healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience. His leadership style is approachable, transparent, and people centered. William T. Sugg believes in a strong teamwork culture that promotes respect, trust, commitment, and dedication to goals and values.



