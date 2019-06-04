Guruji Mahendra Trivedi Presents Trivedi Effect® Workshop June 8

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, NEVADA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guruji Mahendra Trivedi is an innovative thought leader offering fresh, insightful, honest perspectives on today’s issues affecting humanity at practical and spiritual levels.

Founder of the Trivedi Effect®, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi offers powerful workshops to deepen the participants’ connection to the God of their understanding, as well as, to illuminate the path of awareness and higher consciousness as they learn to navigate and achieve their life’s purpose, fate, and fortune.

In a recent Trivedi Effect® online workshop, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi spoke about the path to higher consciousness and how to become a better conduit for life force energy and connection to the Divine — the God of your understanding.

Trivedi addresses innovative and thought-provoking topics at each workshop. He tackles the questions that have plagued mankind since its inception such as Divine connection, belief systems and personal growth. In the past, he has addressed the most common issues affecting humans today including sleep disorders, anxiety, OCD, ADHC, and other issues in the realm of physical, mental and emotional health in addition to spiritual topics.

He breaks down complex topics into the simple basics such as truth, honesty, integrity, trustworthiness and good character. Participants return time and time again to gain a deeper understanding of Divine Grace through a pure lens with no religious or political dogma attached the messages.

Participants in Trivedi Effect® programs report phenomenal results including:

Better overall health and wellbeing;

Higher quality of sleep;

Decreased anxiety and depression;

Higher Consciousness and better mental clarity.

In a recent workshop, participants shared their comments about how Guruji Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect have impacted them:

“These priceless teachings about the use and power of emotions for the beneficial outcomes, the glorification of this gift of our life here” wrote Kathryn Sweas. “ …how clear and important for us, Guruji. I have never heard it put so clearly before.”

“As I travel this path, I am learning to live in the "now" moment, said Douglas Konersman. “What has been so powerful for me is learning to live my foundation of honesty, loyalty, trustworthiness, caring, sacrifice, integrity, morality, and love now. Not two seconds ago, not two seconds in the future, but right now. When we live "now", it makes all the difference. Guruji lives now. I strive to as well.”

Participant Gary Gerber wrote, “Thanks Guruji for this bountiful day! My hope and prayer is to be worthy of the grace that is so wonderfully available. My life situation has so improved since meeting you — more energy to give to my work — more work than ever in my life, since taking the TRI-360 I no longer have gout and what a blessing this is. Thank you for your love and care and power!”

"Divine is the second name of Nature," shared Kathyrn Sweas. “Your words and teachings so far today are extraordinary in their power and clarity for me today.”

Judith Rivera said, “Fantastic discourse Guruji you are my inspiration to reach for higher consciousness and being deserving of God’s Grace in my life. Trust and Belief in Divine, so I have no fear from the future.”

Each workshop is filled with Divine inspirations, insightful commentary, and deep thought-provoking discourses on topics ranging from human conditioning, physical and mental issues such as sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, and other common life challenges to the development of deeper consciousness and includes a divine energy transmission.

To find out more about the science, read testimonials, or join an upcoming workshop, visit http://www.TrivediEffect.com

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect®

The Trivedi Effect® , which is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and on national media including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in more than 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with more than 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

