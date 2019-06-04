Vricon and Cesium partner to bring users streaming 3D geodata

Vricon and Cesium roll out free trials of 3D data at GEOINT 2019 Symposium

McLean, Virginia, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vricon, a producer of geospatial 3D solutions, and Cesium—a complete platform for building time-dynamic, 3D geospatial applications—are disrupting the geospatial industry by providing accurate 3D geodata in the cloud and making it accessible for free until 24 June.

Announced at this year’s GEOINT 2019 Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, Vricon and Cesium are providing 3D digital surface models through Cesium ion, starting with highly detailed datasets for six cities.

Vricon and Cesium are making 3D Tiles available for a three-week trial that ends on 24 June. Users can access these data sets by signing up for an ion account and navigating to the Asset Depot. For users new to Cesium, the Getting Started guide is a great place to begin.

Working with 3D data in Cesium ion enables users to see the world as it really exists, explain what they're seeing more clearly, and help better convey their findings. During the free trial, it’s easy for developers and geospatial data users to login into or sign up for a Cesium ion account and start streaming Vricon 3D data to applications on any device.

“Because Vricon 3D data is now available through Cesium ion, individual users can experience the full power of 3D imagery,” said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. “Cesium ion is enabling us to provide access to a whole new set of users.”

The 3D Tiles free trial includes Cairo, Egypt; Caracas, Venezuela; Damascus, Syria; Tehran, Iran; Honolulu, Hawaii; and San Francisco, California.

“This free trial marks the beginning of a larger partnership with Vricon where we’ll provide access to more of their 3D photogrammetry data in Cesium,” said Patrick Cozzi, creator of Cesium. “We want more people to try applying 3D data to their mission, fuse it with other data, experience it through mobile devices—and see how this can help the important work they do.”

Vricon and Cesium invite GEOINT 2019 Symposium participants to visit their booths to view demonstrations of 3D analytics using Vricon data and Cesium ion. Vricon is located in booth 701, and Cesium is located in booth 727.

About Vricon

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com.

About Cesium

Cesium enables developers and data owners to build time-dynamic 3D geospatial applications using the best technology in the geospatial and computer graphics industries. With Cesium you can simultaneously visualize a range of data types, overlay time dynamic objects, conduct geospatial analysis on it all, and share your 3D maps online, across devices, and in the field. Cesium helps you unlock the potential of 3D geospatial data. https://cesium.com







Craig Brower Vricon 703-283-4588 craig.brower@vricon.com Bonnie Bogle Cesium 202-412-1964 bonnie@cesium.com

