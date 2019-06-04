Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019
/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Universal Forest Products®
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com
Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019
Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer
Press Release
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 (after market)
Conference Call
Thursday, July 25, 2019
8:30 a.m. ET
* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast
U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad
Conference ID
1794208
Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Sunday, August 25, 2019
855-859-2056, 404-537-3406, or 800-585-8367
For more information, please contact:
Joe Grey, Senior Communications Strategist, 616-365-1528
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.