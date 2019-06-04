/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Universal Forest Products®

Nasdaq: UFPI

www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019

Hosted by:

Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 (after market)

Conference Call

Thursday, July 25, 2019

8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *

www.ufpi.com

Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547

International dial-in: 213-660-0879

Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID

1794208

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Sunday, August 25, 2019

855-859-2056, 404-537-3406, or 800-585-8367

For more information, please contact:

Joe Grey, Senior Communications Strategist, 616-365-1528



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.