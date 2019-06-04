Deem Expands Open Expense Alliance Program

And upgrades current expense customers to Certify expense solution

San Francisco, June 04, 2019

Deem, a leading SaaS technology provider for the business travel industry, is expanding its current Open Expense Alliance program and upgrading current expense customers to Certify’s expense solution. Deem Open Expense Alliance partners currently include Appricity, Certify, Chrome River, Expensify, Infor Expense Management, Oracle and others.

“At Deem, our mission is to transform corporate travel,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “This requires a fierce and laser-like focus on building the best travel solutions we can. We are dedicating our attention, teams and resources to solutions that change the way corporations manage their travelers and travel program.”

“Because of this intense focus on travel, we realize we can’t dedicate the resources needed to Deem’s expense solution in the long term,” Rizzo continued. “Given that 70 plus vendors are developing expense applications, it would be impossible for us to innovate at the collective rate of those companies. Instead we want to be known for being the best travel experience platform in the world.”

“We’ve led the market for several years with the usability of our expense software,” said Robert Neveu, CEO, Certify. “We want to continue to empower travel managers by giving them the tools they need to automate key processes and enjoy increasingly strategic roles within their organizations.”

Certify is an easy-to-use, web-based expense management and invoice solution for organizations of every size. Certify was recently voted a G2 Crowd standout leader for expense management software, customer support and overall satisfaction.

“Deem exhaustively examined the range of expense companies to partner with on this transition and Certify had the most complete overlap with the features of Deem Expense,” said Todd Kaiser, SVP Business Development and Strategy. “We believe this will minimize disruption and provide the best user experience for employees.”

“The transition is great news for Ellison Technologies,” said Cami Earsley, Corporate Travel Director, Ellison Technologies. “We are excited about the enhanced expense management functionality.”

“Migrating our expense customers allows us to focus on designing and building transformative travel technology and providing tightly integrated solutions with our Open Expense Alliance partners, the best expense software providers in the marketplace,” said Rizzo. “When corporations partner with Deem they aren’t forced into a travel, expense bundle with clunky and hard to use functionality. They can choose solutions that are best suited to their corporate and traveler needs.”

Deem will continue to maintain its expense solution and provide industry-best customer service and support until customers have transitioned to their new expense platform. Deem expects to discontinue maintenance in the next 18 months. Current customers of Deem’s Work Fource solution, will remain on the travel booking and management platform.

Integrating travel and expense systems through Deem’s Open Expense Alliance, improves travel expense management for business travelers and corporations. As travelers’ book flights, hotels and services using Work Fource, expenses automatically flow to the integrated expense reporting software. This saves users the time it takes to enter expenses manually and allows corporate travel managers to review and manage expenditures proactively before the trip is taken - giving them better control over travel spend.



About Deem

Deem’s corporate travel booking and management platform allows travel managers to customize their travel program and service their travelers with ease. At Deem, we create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful solutions, employees will save your company money, stay connected, and get more done.

Deem’s travel technology plugs into today’s major travel agencies and expense solution providers. Powerful APIs and thoughtful design mean travel managers and travelers are up and running in no time, and travel agencies can service travelers effortlessly.

Deem’s intuitive suite of travel booking and management tools are used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies around the world.

The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider.



About Certify

Certify, Inc., is the world’s largest independent provider of travel and expense management software. The Certify, Inc. Family of Brands includes leading SaaS platforms Certify, Nexonia, Tallie, Abacus, and Captio. With innovative spend management applications such as real-time expense reporting, integrated travel booking, time tracking, and accounts payable automation, Certify has transformed how more than 10,000 organizations in over 90 countries manage corporate T&E. Customers include Circle K, Garmin, H&R Block, LogMeIn, Marketo, Mailchimp, McDonald’s, Pinterest, Red Bull, Shopify, Subway, SurveyMonkey, Toyota, and Virgin Galactic. For more information, please visit: www.certify.com, www.nexonia.com, www.tallie.com, www.abacus.com, and www.captio.com.

