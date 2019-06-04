Yamaha Debuts 2020 Proven Off-Road ATV Lineup

Grizzly ATV Now Pre-Wired for Yamaha Adventure Pro GPS Tablet

MARIETTA, Ga., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , announces its Proven Off-Road recreational, utility, and sport ATVs for model year 2020. All delivering Yamaha’s class-leading capability, comfort, and confidence, allowing off-road enthusiasts to REALize their Adventure.



Full-size 2020 Grizzly® ATVs are now pre-wired for the Yamaha Adventure Pro GPS tablet, powered by Magellan, to further enhance off-road explorations while sharing adventures with friends and family. All of Yamaha’s ATV models have also been updated with new color options, integration for new genuine Yamaha accessories, and Proven Off-Road badging, reinforcing Yamaha’s commitment to delivering the most capable, comfortable, and confidence-inspiring off-road vehicles in real-world environments.



Designed for the trail rider looking for excitement on every ride, the Grizzly delivers the ideal balance of big bore power and performance. It features a potent 700-class, single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine with optimized torque, power delivery, and engine character for aggressive recreational riding.



The Kodiak 700 delivers Proven Off-Road performance and durability through its Real World Tech features, including Yamaha’s Ultramatic transmission with natural-feeling, all-wheel engine braking, and on select models, On-Command four-wheel drive with full differential lock and Yamaha’s speed and torque-sensitive EPS, all combining to make the Kodiak 700 the most powerful and capable ATV in its pricing category.



The Kodiak® 700’s hard-working midrange power and low rpm cruising comes from Yamaha’s smooth and quiet 700-class, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The 2019 Kodiak 700 is built Real World Tough with more than 1,300 pounds of towing capacity, and a combined 308-pound rack capacity for a work-ready design and capability.



The Raptor® 700 and Raptor 700R deliver Yamaha’s ultimate combination of power and lightweight handling to ATV riders in all off-road environments. The Raptor’s durable steel-aluminum frame and controlled-fill aluminum sub-frame and swing-arm all combine to produce a supremely stout yet ultra-lightweight sport ATV.



The Raptor 90 and YFZ50 incorporate a comfortable and roomy rider position to allow developing enthusiasts the ability to grow and adjust their riding posture and position while affording years of enjoyment. Specially designed shocks – with youth skills and weight in mind – provide superior handling and comfort, increasing the fun and performance of the ride.





“Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road lineup of recreation, utility and sport ATVs provide the widest variety of choices and superior value to riders of all backgrounds,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Following the incredible response to the Adventure Pro’s integration on our Side-by-Side models, we have added the same functionality to the Grizzly, giving recreational ATV customers the ability to take their ride to the next level.”

2020 Grizzly: Big Bore ATV for Aggressive Trail Riding

New for 2020, the Grizzly is now prewired for the Yamaha Adventure Pro, powered by Magellan, bringing more technology and social media capability to recreational ATV riders. The most comprehensive and user-friendly GPS and vehicle data tracking unit available for ATVs and Side-by-Sides, the Adventure Pro offers Magellan’s extensive GPS network and durable tablet technology to adventurous off-road enthusiasts, preloaded with thousands of waypoints, OHV trails, Yamaha dealers, and more, with additional features added daily.

Yamaha’s proven Ultramatic® automatic transmission, On-Command® 2WD / 4WD system, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) deliver power predictably and consistently. The Grizzly’s durable chassis also combines ample ground clearance with adjustable suspension, long-travel shocks, wide-arc A-arms, and full-body skid plates to tackle rough terrain with ease.

The new 2020 Grizzly is available in Alpine White and Tactical Green (MSRP $9,899), Realtree Edge camo pattern (MSRP $10,299), and a Special Edition (SE) Matte Silver with new machined aluminum alloy wheels and a factory-installed WARN® Pro Vantage 2500 winch (MSRP $10,799).

2020 Grizzly 90: Proven Off-Road Capability for Young Trail Riders

The 2020 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s namesake performance and versatility with a fun and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT transmission for entry-level riders 10-years-old and up to develop their off-road abilities. The youth model offers several Grizzly DNA features including mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks, and new Grizzly-tread tires.

Parents can feel confident introducing their first-time rider to the excitement of ATV riding with an electronic speed limiter and adjustable throttle stop. The Grizzly 90 also gives new riders the capability and comfort to grow and adjust for years to come with a large plush seat and open floorboards.

The 2020 Grizzly 90 is available in Yamaha Blue (MSRP $3,099).

2020 Kodiak 700: Built to Tackle the Real World

The 2020 Kodiak 700 is available in Tactical Green, Ridge Red (MSRP $7,199), and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge (MSRP $7,499). Kodiak 700 models equipped with EPS include Tactical Green (MSRP $8,799), Realtree Edge with aluminum wheels (MSRP $9,049), SE Matte Silver with aluminum wheels (MSRP $9,299), and SE Tactical Black with aluminum wheels and a factory-installed WARN® Pro Vantage 2500 winch (MSRP $9,799).

2020 Kodiak 450: Mid-Size ATV with Real World Performance and Value

The 2020 Kodiak 450 combines Yamaha’s legendary durability and reliability with class-leading handling. Powered by a 450-class, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection, it delivers work-ready performance with more than 1,300 pounds of towing capacity, while its compact and nimble chassis handles tight and technical trails with ease.

Delivering Proven Off-Road capability, comfort, and confidence, the Kodiak 450 boasts Yamaha’s standard Real World Tech features including Ultramatic automatic transmission, On-Command 2WD / 4WD system, EPS on select models, adjustable dual A-arm suspension, and more.

The new 2019 Kodiak 450 ATV is available in Tactical Green, Ridge Red (MSRP $6,199), and Fall Beige with Realtree Edge (MSRP $6,499). Kodiak 450 models equipped with EPS include Ridge Red (MSRP $7,299), Fall Beige with Realtree Edge (MSRP $7,299), and an SE Matte Silver with painted bodywork and aluminum wheels (MSRP $7,599).

2020 Raptor 700: Big Bore Power with High-Performance Sport Design

Its lightweight performance combined with Yamaha’s YZ-style fully adjustable piggyback shocks on the “R” models, 9.1-inch front wheel travel, and 10.1-inch rear wheel travel, make the Raptor a versatile machine capable of handling any terrain from tight, rocky trails to wide open deserts. A plush seat, dual counter-balancers, electric start, and reverse are added features on Raptor 700R for all-day riding comfort and convenience.

The Raptor 700 is available in white (MSRP $8,099), while the Raptor 700R is available in Team Yamaha Blue with a color matched seat, A-arms, and frame (MSRP $8,699), and two SE options, Red or Midnight Blue, both with a GYTR front grab bar and heel guards (MSRP $9,299).

2020 YFZ450R: REALize Your Podium

An undisputed leader in ATV racing, the YFZ450R® is the reigning ATV MX and GNCC Champions’ vehicle of choice. Combining a quick-revving, 450-class, titanium-valve, fuel-injected engine with an ultra-lightweight, racing-caliber cast aluminum-steel chassis, the YFZ450R is the most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market.

Motocross and Cross-Country ready, the YFZ450R’s no-weld frame is designed from lightweight aluminum with a tension-steel bottom plate, allowing low engine placement for optimal mass centralization. Suspension components and settings reduce weight while providing agile, performance-pointed handling and rider comfort. Its bodywork is designed for ideal ergonomics and rider comfort, permitting riders to easily move around the machine and attack corners from the green to checkered flag.

The YFZ450R is available in a Team Yamaha Blue with color-matched seat, A-arms, and frame (MSRP $9,099), and two SE options, Red or Midnight Blue, both with a GYTR front grab bar (MSRP $9,499).

2020 Raptor 90: Entry-Level Machine for the Developing Enthusiast

The 2020 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. With sporty styling based on the top-selling Raptor 700R, this entry-level ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy, and quality to the entire family and next generation of budding motorsports enthusiasts.

The Yamaha Raptor 90 is equipped with a compact, sporty, and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT transmission, providing versatility on the trails while maintaining a smooth, linear power delivery. Additional features include single A-arm front suspension, mono-shock swing-arm rear suspension, and 18-inch tires with lightweight matte black wheels to optimize performance and styling for advancing riders.

The Raptor 90’s chassis incorporates a comfortable and roomy rider position to allow developing enthusiasts the ability to grow and adjust their riding posture and position while affording years of enjoyment. Specially designed shocks – with youth skills and weight in mind – provide superior handling and comfort, increasing the fun and performance of the ride.

The 2020 Raptor 90 is available in Team Yamaha Blue and White (MSRP $2,999).

2020 YFZ50: First Time Rider, Life-Long Memories

The YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up. Inspired by the championship-winning DNA of the YFZ450R, this youth ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance and confidence to the next generation of growing motorsports enthusiasts.

Designed to meet Yamaha’s style and industry-leading performance standards, the electric-start YFZ50 mounts a 50-cc engine and CVT transmission on a lightweight chassis, resulting in an entry-level machine that combines an exciting acceleration feeling with a comfortable ride to help first-time riders develop their off-road abilities. Parents can feel confident introducing their 6-year-old to ATV riding with supervisory controls integrated into the machine, including adjustable rpm and throttle limiters, as well as a tether switch capable of shutting off the engine from a pull-string if or when needed.

The 2020 YFZ50 is available in Team Yamaha Blue and White (MSRP $2,199).

Every full-size Yamaha ATV is assembled at Yamaha’s U.S. factory in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. Every 2019 and newer model year Yamaha equipped with the durable and reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission comes with a 10-year belt warranty, providing customers with the capability, comfort, and confidence to get out and enjoy the outdoors. For more information on the Yamaha 10-year belt warranty, including model eligibility, guidelines, and to register a Yamaha vehicle, visit Yamaha10YearBelt.com .

To view the entire Proven Off-Road lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com . Connect with Yamaha on your favorite social channels at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors , Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors , and Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors . Additionally, find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #AssembledInUSA #YamahaGrizzly #Kodiak700 #Kodiak450 #YFZ450R #Raptor700R #Raptor90 #Grizzly90 #YFZ50 #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

ATVs over 90-cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

The YFZ50 is recommended for use only by riders 6 years and older and always with adult supervision.

The Raptor 90 and Grizzly 90 is recommended for use by riders 10 years and older and always with adult supervision.

