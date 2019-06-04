LaSalle Solutions Receives Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization in US

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions, a division of Fifth Third Bank, announced today that it has once again achieved the Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization from Cisco. This Authorization along with other recognitions from Cisco as a Gold Certified Partner, a Trusted Advisor, Master Security Specialization, UCCE Authorized Technology Provider and Master Collaboration Specialization, puts LaSalle in an exclusive group of companies worldwide.



Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization





The Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization designation indicates ability to provide sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through their in-depth sales capabilities, technology solutions and service offerings.

“This recognition is a result of the hard work the LaSalle team puts in each year to ensure that we have the best technology solutions and expertise to elevate customer collaboration strategies to more sustainable, unified solutions,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Our customers look to us for help improving collaboration across their organizations. We are proud to again attain the Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization.”

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner and Cisco Trusted Lifecycle Advisor with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. In addition, LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Data Center Architecture, Security Architecture, Enterprise Networks Architecture and many other Cisco credentials.

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre-sales and post-sales support capabilities, and other critical factors that customers consider when choosing a trusted partner. See a complete list of LaSalle certifications from Cisco here .

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. LaSalle and Fifth Third share Midwest roots and a proud commitment that puts customers at the center of everything we do. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions and Fifth Third Bank in the United States.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0efa3cb-46c1-480e-ba3a-f0ea17b376ba.







