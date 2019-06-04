Dassault Aviation at the 53rd Paris Air Show

Saint-Cloud, France, 4 June 2019 – Dassault Aviation is particularly proud to present its dual civil and defense know-how at the 53rd edition of the International Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget from June 17-23, 2019.

The Dassault Aviation stand will be located in Hall 2A, position 251. The display will include mockups of Falcon, Rafale, special-mission Falcon, ATL2, UAVs, future aircraft and space vehicles, accompanied by information panels, video screens and showcases describing our activities. A “Rafale Inside” space will offer visitors a virtual reality experience. The stand will also describe our environmental protection work.

The static display will feature the Rafale, Falcon 8X, 900LX, 2000S/LXS and the Falcon 6X cabin. There will also be a special exhibit, with a simulator demonstrating the operational capabilities of the Rafale. Dedicated high tech areas will focus on Customer Support.

Every day in the early afternoon, the Rafale flight demonstration will be performed by the French Air Force, while the Falcon 8X demonstration will be flown by our test pilots.

Dassault Aviation will take part in the fourth edition of the “Careers Plane” and the Employment and Training Forum. These events will allow people interested in a career in aerospace to watch demonstrations and explore career opportunities directly with our engineers, technicians, production line specialists and recruitment personnel. In 2019, we are recruiting 1,000 people in all sectors of activity (design, production, support, digital).

Dassault Aviation will also be present in the Paris Air Lab innovation zone, where our specialists will coordinate the “Big Data & Artificial Intelligence” exhibit: pilot decision-making aids (MMT advanced study program); Big Data applications in civil and military maintenance; Big Data visualization using a digital twin.

Finally, Dassault Aviation will welcome to the show a number of partners which it supports under its charitable actions:

The Fondation des Œuvres Sociales de l’Air (AAF);

The Fondation Antoine de Saint-Exupéry for young people;

“Elles Bougent”, an association to encourage female students to select an engineering career;

“Rêves de gosses” and “Un avion, un enfant, un rêve”, associations offering a first flight experience to extra-ordinary children;

Dorine Bourneton, handicapped aerobatic pilot.

“The 2019 Paris Air Show will highlight how we are preparing for the future: extending the Falcon family (6X), reinforcing our support services, presenting what could be a demonstrator for the Next Generation Fighter (NGF) under the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and the agreements between Dassault Aviation and Airbus”, declared Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier.

* * *

About Dassault Aviation, industrial architect:

A century of accumulated experience, with 10,000 aircraft sold in 90 countries and more than 100 prototypes exploring all possible formulae: very high and very low speed, variable geometry, vertical takeoff, carrier-borne aircraft, ballistic missiles, space systems, stealth UAVs, etc.

) in cooperation with European partners. Designer and manufacturer of the Rafale combat aircraft, capable of performing all types of mission for air forces and naval aviation forces.

combat aircraft, capable of performing all types of mission for air forces and naval aviation forces. Designer and manufacturer of the ATL2 maritime patrol aircraft and special mission Falcons (including SURMAR).

maritime patrol aircraft and (including SURMAR). Designer of the nEUROn UCAV, produced in cooperation with European partners.

UCAV, produced in cooperation with European partners. Designer and manufacturer of Falcon business aircraft, recognized for their low fuel consumption, technological innovations, flight characteristics and versatility.

business aircraft, recognized for their low fuel consumption, technological innovations, flight characteristics and versatility. Reference industrial shareholder in the Thales group, alongside the French State, and nexus of a strategic industrial network including hundreds of companies in France and other countries.

group, alongside the French State, and nexus of a strategic industrial network including hundreds of companies in France and other countries. Precursor in the digital domain, preferred partner of Dassault Systèmes , world leader in 3D solutions.



, world leader in 3D solutions. In 2018, Dassault reported revenues of €5.1 billion. The company has 11,500 employees.



* * *

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort

Mathieu Durand

