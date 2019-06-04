Hydromer Expands its Operational Executive Team with Two New Leaders

Branchburg, NJ, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc. announces June, 4, 2019, the addition of two new members of its Operations and Financial team, as it continues to scale for growth in the rapidly increasing medical and industrial coatings and surface modification markets. The Hydromer team is excited to announce the addition of Ms. Wendy Perez as Director of Finance. Wendy is a highly experienced financial leader who brings over 18 years of knowledge and experience to Hydromer from her career with prestigious firms such as NASCAR, Siemens, AG, C.R. Bard, Harsco Corporation, Verizon Communications and ATARI. Wendy is a results-driven senior manager with in-depth experience in IFRS, U.S. GAAP and Statutory Accounting Principles, reporting and compliance, fraud assessment, auditing and internal controls (Sarbanes Oxley). Wendy’s academic background includes a Master of Finance (MSF) from Indiana University, a Master of Laws from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Suffolk University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the City University of New York. In addition, Wendy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and is in the process of completing her certification for Certified Management Accountant (CMA).



Mr. Shan Wickrananayake, PhD, has also agreed to join the Hydromer team in the capacity of Director of Manufacturing Operations. Shan is a leader in materials sciences and a process expert with over ten years of industrial experience in composite polymer compounding, formulation and processing. He successfully developed 5 patents, and more than 10 advanced polymer formulations. Prior to joining Hydromer, Shan was the Senior Project Leader at AkzoNobel Performance Coatings and Packaging for both America and Canada. Prior to that role he served as the Laboratory Manager and Principal Investigator - R&D Engineer at AECOM Technology Corporation. Shan has a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering and an MS in Materials Science and Engineering both from the University of Michigan. He also holds a BS in Polymer Chemistry and Computer Science & Statistics from the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka.

“I am thrilled to welcome both these incredibly talented individuals to the Hydromer family. As a global leader in bio coatings, polymers and industrial surface modification products now since four decades, we understand that the best way to empower our customers with performance enhancing products is with high performance people like Wendy and Shan,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer’s CEO.

Hydromer, Inc. is an innovative ISO 9001:2015 technology-focused company engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products for commercial markets including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial Plastics, Cosmetic and Personal Care. Hydromer also provides highly specialized medical coating services to industry through its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified Medical Products subsidiary. For the latest information about Hydromer, Inc. and its products, please visit our web site at www.hydromer.com

