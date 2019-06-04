Perry Commercial Joins Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates today announced that Perry Commercial Real Estate, a full-service commercial real estate company, is the latest affiliate to join the organization and will help with expansion in the Southeast from the Carolinas to Florida. Led by president and broker Peter Perry, Perry Commercial specializes in a variety of real estate properties including office, industrial, retail, flex, and land.



/EIN News/ -- “It was an easy decision to join Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates once I became aware of their corporate values,” said Perry. “Their code of conduct has meaning and directly relates to their success. Sperry is built on a foundation of excellence and integrity. I immediately knew that Sperry was the organization we wanted to join.”

Peter Perry focuses on business brokerage and commercial land development. He brings more than 35 years of management and business experience to the commercial real estate market in the Southeast. He has 18+ years of hands-on commercial real estate experience as the developer, owner, and manager of commercial office and warehouse properties. Perry possesses in-depth experience in development, marketing, financing, and project management for large, complex projects and is a member of the International Conference of Shopping Centers.

“Peter is a great addition to our team,” said Rich Enderlin, chief operating officer at Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. “He is guided by honesty and his focus on excellence. His proficiency, knowledge, and experience in the Southeast commercial real estate market will be instrumental as we expand in the region.”

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC offers the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and combines more than 200 sales professionals and 43 affiliate operations across 45 offices throughout the United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com .

Contact:

Sherri Walkenhorst

swalkenhorst@connectmarketing.com

(801) 373-7888



