PetroValues offers free, accessible data to level playing field for mineral owners

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A free website now gives mineral owners resources needed in the process of negotiating mineral sales and leases with oil and gas producers. PetroValues gives mineral owners, who are often farmers and ranchers, a clear view of the possible reserves under their own land and the true value of their mineral ownership. This allows them to make better deals when given the opportunity of leasing or selling their mineral interests.



PetroValues gives mineral owners the information they need to negotiate a lease.





Company President Craig Kaiser said, “As Amazon gathered information and streamlined a previously inefficient system, we’re bringing those same efficiencies to the oil and gas business. Most mineral owners can’t access the expertise of a geologist or an engineer when valuing their minerals. Our free website gives them those options in order to level the playing field when they consider leasing opportunities.”

According to Yoann Hispa, company chairman and CEO, “PetroValues is led and funded by ranchers. I am just the guy writing algorithms. Clients are so happy with our disruptive services that many become investors. PetroValues is the resource protecting mineral owners’ interests, helping bring a fairer share of the mineral revenues to landowners.”

The database, with more than 30 billion data points for wells, incorporates new information daily. It contains extensive data for producing regions such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Bakken, Barnett and most others.

The website also offers a competitive marketplace where mineral owners can list their assets for sale or lease, informed by price ranges provided by and calculated by PetroValues geologists and engineers. “This is like a Zillow for mineral rights, except the valuation component is much more complicated,” Kaiser said.

Denver, CO-based PetroValues is a highly differentiated oil and gas marketplace that has digitized the valuation and sell/buy process of oil and gas properties. Its intuitive yet rigorous valuation platform is based on proprietary algorithms and the automation of complex data tasks and analysis.

Contact:

Brooke Dudley

855-867-3876

https://petrovalues.com/map

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae706588-3545-42b7-a41b-3cf42fbe3ef7







