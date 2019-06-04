Car Window Tint: Why Darker May Not Be Better To Be Cool

WASHINGTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive window films, or tint, may offer a wide variety of benefits, such as reduced exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays, a cooler cabin, reduced glare and more safety for the occupants, according to the nonprofit International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) .



/EIN News/ -- "Today's automotive window films offer a wide spectrum of performance to improve comfort and safety," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "It's important for vehicle owners to keep in mind that window tint should be evaluated on factors such as how much total solar energy rejection is offered and not by how dark they appear," said Smith.

The IWFA states there are laws as to how dark the tints can be, so make sure the vehicle complies. Professional window film installers may be more familiar with the legal level of window film allowed. If in doubt visit iwfa.com and click the 'State Law Chart' tab listed under 'News & Events'. The IWFA offers a free automotive tint booklet on the IWFA Consumer page under the 'Literature' tab at https://iwfa.com/consumers/Literature.

Throughout North America and globally automotive window film is measured objectively by Visible Light Transmittance (VLT) standards, or the percentage of light that passes inside, and subjectively whether a driver can be seen from the outside looking in.

"Tinted windows work in tandem with variable air conditioning so it works less," said Smith. They may increase safety by holding together glass fragments that result from a shattered window, reduce premature cracking and fading of the car's interior and most importantly prevent 99 percent of the sun's UV rays from damaging the skin and eyes through the normal unprotected glass found in side and rear windows of vehicles.

Window films may offer the following additional benefits:

Up to 55 percent rejection of heat for more efficient air conditioning

Improved visibility from harsh sunlight resulting in less eye fatigue

Increased deterrence to smash-and-grab thieves

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association ( IWFA ) (www.iwfa.com) is a unified industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. Like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube .

Media Contact:

Steve Capoccia

Special Public Communications

617 372 1539

spc@spcoms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.