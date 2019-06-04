My Florida Regional MLS Becomes Stellar MLS

Third-largest MLS debuts “curated customer journey” for nearly 60,000 customers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Florida Regional MLS , the nation’s third-largest Multiple Listing Service, officially becomes Stellar MLS today and will also debut its new site, StellarMLS.com . Introducing a “curated customer journey” for each of its nearly 60,000 customers — including real estate agents and brokers in 16 REALTOR® Associations throughout Central and Southwest Florida and one in Puerto Rico — Stellar MLS is offering Associations nationwide an opportunity to join its bold, customer-centric culture.



/EIN News/ -- “Today, Stellar MLS officially debuts a new age of MLS, with an unmatched customer experience that gives brokers and their agents the power to prosper with data," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, Stellar MLS. “We are excited to share this extraordinary opportunity with other like-minded Associations looking to thrive by providing exceptional customer service,” she added.

Inspired by its long-history as one of the nation’s most customer-focused MLS, Cowen explains that the new Stellar MLS “curated customer journey” begins with gaining deeper knowledge of its customers’ needs to provide agents and brokers with the right information at the right time. “We are not going to firehose our agents with irrelevant announcements and updates,” Cowen added.

The Stellar MLS customer journey includes a revamped educational platform providing easy-to-find curriculum that is grouped together and determined by an agent's station in their career, as well as the delivery of products and services that agents and brokers want, with a focus on how and when to use them to maximize success.

Stellar MLS President Brad Monroe adds that joining the Stellar family is a way for Associations and MLSs to control their own consolidation destiny and enhance their future. “For Associations and MLSs who believe in transparency, trust, and respect, Stellar is designed for you and your members,” Monroe said. “We’re providing an opportunity that will help members become extraordinarily happy with their MLS,” he added.

Stellar is a leading advocate for the adoption and implementation of RESO ( Real Estate Standards Organization ) standards, and is among the first MLSs to become RESO Data Dictionary Certified. As an MLS leader, Stellar is involved in both the MLS Grid and Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS). Through the MLS Grid, Stellar offers a RESO Compliant Web API, which utilizes a single set of rules and display guidelines for standardized data, reducing broker expenses, expediting product rollouts, and delivering more innovation solutions for agents and their clients.

Cowen notes that Stellar MLS runs on the largest (available to nearly one million agents) and most powerful MLS platform in the business, Matrix from CoreLogic. Stellar MLS became the first MLS in the US to fully deploy the Spanish-language option of Matrix, which was key to expansion to serve Puerto Rico. The two-dozen-plus technology products and services Stellar MLS offers agents and brokers are integrated seamlessly with the MLS data it provides.



“As Stellar MLS, we will be bold and we will be fearless,” said Cowen, describing Stellar’s new role as a national voice for MLS change. “Stellar MLS will show the brilliance of an MLS that is truly customer-centric in everything we do.”



Stellar MLS’s 14 shareholders include Bartow Board of REALTORS, Inc.; East Polk County Association of REALTORS; Lakeland REALTORS; REALTORS Association of Lake & Sumter Counties; Orlando Regional REALTOR Association; Osceola County Association of REALTORS; West Volusia Association of REALTORS; Greater Tampa REALTORS; Englewood Area Board of REALTORS; Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of REALTORS; REALTOR Association of Sarasota & Manatee; Venice Area Board of REALTORS; West Pasco Board of REALTORS; and Pinellas REALTOR Organization. Customer Organizations include Lake Wales Association of REALTORS; Puerto Rico Association of REALTORS; and Okeechobee County Board of REALTORS.



About Stellar MLS

Stellar MLS invests in people and technology to give brokers and agents the access they deserve to trusted, standardized data. With nearly 60,000 customers and a dynamic vision, Stellar MLS is poised to help brokers and their agents thrive in tomorrow’s competitive market. Today, Stellar (formerly My Florida Regional MLS/MFRMLS) makes the market work for real estate agents and brokers in 16 REALTOR® Associations throughout Central and Southwest Florida and one in Puerto Rico. See which real estate professionals are currently serving on the Stellar Board of Directors here , and discover more at StellarMLS.com .

