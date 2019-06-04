Connected Mining Solutions Market, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Connected Mining Solutions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Connected Mining Solutions Market is a comprehensive report analyzing the latest developments on the market for connected solutions used in the mining sector.



The total installed base of connected mining solutions reached almost 0.6 million units in use worldwide across the equipment, people and environment segments in 2018. The equipment segment accounts for the largest share of the total, representing connected devices deployed on machines and vehicles used in mining operations. This includes solutions ranging from OEM telematics systems on mining equipment to advanced connected solutions supplied by mining technology specialists.



The people segment consists of various solutions deployed to support the safety and productivity of mining personnel, while the environment segment includes sensor technology implemented for environmental monitoring of the mine itself. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 percent, the installed base of connected mining solutions across all segments is forecasted to reach close to 1.2 million units in 2023. Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the total installed base, followed by North America, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Europe.



The top players active in the connected mining space include strikingly different types of companies, ranging from specialized independent technology suppliers of varying sizes up to the leading mining equipment manufacturers. Many of the key players today serve both surface and underground mining customers. The surface segment is dominated by Modular Mining Systems (owned by Komatsu), Hexagon Mining, Wenco International Mining Systems (owned by Hitachi Construction Machinery) and Caterpillar through its Cat MineStar suite.



Modular, Hexagon and Caterpillar all serve underground customers in addition to a primary presence in the surface segment, while Wenco is fully focused on surface mining. VIST Group is also a player in the surface segment and serves some underground operations as well. Examples of key technology providers focused specifically on underground applications are Newtrax Technologies (recently acquired by Sandvik) and Mobilaris (partially owned by Epiroc). The underground segment is, in general, less mature and more fragmented. Mine Site Technologies, MICROMINE, and rapidBizApps are additional strong players in the underground segment that all also serve surface customers to varying extents.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 The mining industry

1.1 Introduction to the mining industry

1.1.1 Basic data on mining production and mineral raw materials

1.2 Mining techniques and associated equipment

1.2.1 Surface mining and underground mining

1.2.2 Mining equipment and tools

1.3 Mining industry statistics and leading players

1.3.1 Financial performance of the mining industry

1.3.2 Major mining industry players



2 Connected mining solutions

2.1 Introduction to connected mining

2.1.1 Segments of connected mining solutions

2.1.2 Technologies enabling connected mining

2.2 Connected mining applications and concepts

2.2.1 Fleet management and telematics

2.2.2 People tracking and management

2.2.3 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems

2.2.4 Fatigue and distraction monitoring

2.2.5 Situational awareness

2.2.6 Short interval control

2.2.7 Ventilation on demand

2.2.8 Remote controlled and autonomous mining equipment



3 Market analysis and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and forecast

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Major solution providers

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Mining technology providers

3.2.2 Equipment manufacturers

3.2.3 Telematics industry players

3.2.4 Communications providers

3.2.5 IT and other industry players

3.2.6 Mergers and acquisitions

3.3 Market drivers and trends

3.3.1 Sizing the addressable connected mining market

3.3.2 Regulatory developments and competitive forces driving technology adoption

3.3.3 The digital divide between surface and underground mining

3.3.4 Equipment OEMs are highly active in the connected mining space

3.3.5 From autonomous haulage to fully automated mines



4 Company profiles and strategies

4.1 Surface and underground technology providers

4.1.1 Hexagon Mining

4.1.2 MICROMINE

4.1.3 Mine Site Technologies (MST)

4.1.4 MinLog (Maptek)

4.1.5 Modular Mining Systems (Komatsu)

4.1.6 RCT

4.1.7 Symboticware

4.1.8 VIST Group

4.2 Surface technology providers

4.2.1 ASI

4.2.2 iVolve

4.2.3 Mine Sense Solutions

4.2.4 Wenco International Mining Systems (Hitachi Construction Machinery)

4.3 Underground technology providers

4.3.1 Minetec (Codan)

4.3.2 Mining TAG

4.3.3 Mobilaris

4.3.4 Newtrax Technologies (Sandvik)

4.3.5 Northern Light Technologies (NLT)

4.3.6 rapidBizApps

4.4 Mining equipment manufacturers

4.4.1 Caterpillar

4.4.2 Epiroc

4.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.4.4 Komatsu

4.4.5 Liebherr

4.4.6 Sandvik

4.4.7 Terex

4.4.8 Volvo CE (Volvo Group)



