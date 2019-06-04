Repligen to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Events section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide.

Our portfolio includes filtration products (including XCell™ ATF, TangenX™ SIUS™ TFF and Spectrum KrosFlo™ TFF filters and systems), chromatography products (OPUS® pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits), process analytics products (SoloVPE and FlowVPE instruments and systems) and protein products (Protein A affinity ligands including NGL Impact®-A, cell culture growth factors).

Our XCell™ ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, are used in perfusion processes to continuously concentrate cells and increase product yield from a bioreactor. Single-use SIUS™ TFF cassettes and hardware are used for biologic drug concentration in downstream filtration processes. KrosFlo™ TFF cartridges and systems are used in both upstream and downstream filtration processes. Our innovative line of OPUS® chromatography columns, used in bench-scale through commercial-scale biologics purification, are delivered pre-packed to our customers with their choice of affinity resin. Our process analytics products, which are used in both upstream and downstream applications, enable at-line and in-line protein concentration measurement in filtration, chromatography and fill-finish operations. The Protein A ligands and growth factor products that we produce are essential components of Protein A affinity resins used in biologics purification, and cell culture media used to accelerate cell growth in a bioreactor.

Repligen’s corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source:

Repligen Corporation

Sondra Newman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

snewman@repligen.com



