CognitiveScale Expands Relationship with Microsoft through Deeper Product Integration

CognitiveScale Cortex now live on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CognitiveScale Inc ., an Enterprise AI software pioneer, has expanded its strategic relationship with Microsoft to further accelerate adoption of CognitiveScale’s Cortex software amongst businesses using Microsoft Azure .



Today, enterprises spend weeks deploying AI platforms and building intelligent business processes in their cloud or data center environments. As a result, AI projects take a long time to get started and deliver value. Built on open and extensible specifications, Cortex simplifies the design, development, delivery and management of cognitive business processes that get smarter and better with time. In recent tests, Cortex successfully reduced AI build time by 65% and overall AI DevOps time by 94% through its unique virtualization technology.

With CognitiveScale Cortex now deeply integrated with Microsoft Azure and available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , businesses will be able to quickly deploy the full Cortex product suite in their Azure cloud environment. Cortex software also now integrates seamlessly with a suite of Azure models ranging from Natural Language Processing (NLP) to Computer Vision that can be used by enterprises to speed up their AI system development.

Having worked together since April 2017 to bring industry specific cognitive systems jointly to the market, the collaboration will enable businesses to quickly and easily deploy the Cortex platform and agents, reducing time and cost of deployment, which are major considerations when adopting AI platforms. The expansion also reaffirms Azure as CognitiveScale’s preferred cloud provider.

“Deepening our relationship with Microsoft Azure helps put Cortex at the fingertips of millions of businesses across the globe while giving them the freedom to rapidly develop and deploy trusted AI solutions to solve their unique business challenges,” said Akshay Sabhikhi, CEO of CognitiveScale. “Enterprises on Azure can now seamlessly apply our powerful AI software to transform customer engagement as well as boost employee expertise and operational productivity within a matter of minutes, while keeping control of their most sensitive data within their virtual enterprise.”

Ed Fandrey, U.S. Vice President of Financial Services at Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to enable close collaboration between Microsoft and CognitiveScale so customers can more rapidly develop and deploy AI-powered applications with the power of Microsoft Azure, for use cases across financial services, healthcare, digital commerce and other industries.”

Chris Corrado, COO and CIO of London Stock Exchange Group said, “The most successful companies today are relentlessly focused on bringing agility and scale to digital services and applications. We are excited about working with both Microsoft and CognitiveScale to realize our strategy of delivering breakthrough AI innovations that bring efficiency, transformation, and transparency to the financial markets.”

At the recent London Tech Week , Akshaya Bhargava, ex-CEO Barclays’ Wealth and Founder and CEO of Bridgeweave , along with CognitiveScale and Microsoft, talked about how AI is transforming the financial services sector. Bridgeweave's Investment Insights is a new fintech product that is targeted toward self-directed investors. It has the potential to democratize investing by providing institutional asset management level AI-powered trading insights to individual investors who want to participate in the stock market. The product has been built using CognitiveScale’s Cortex software and runs on Microsoft's Azure.





About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale is an Enterprise AI software pioneer that pairs humans and machines to bring practical, scalable, trusted AI solutions to life. NBC Universal, Dell, Jackson and Anthem are among the top global innovators that trust CognitiveScale to transform customer engagement and make business processes intelligent.

CognitiveScale’s award-winning and proven Cortex software and expert teams empower financial services, digital commerce and healthcare organizations to radically simplify the development, deployment and management of their AI systems. Cortex can seamlessly run on public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

CognitiveScale implements the Cognitive Agent Modeling and Execution Language (CAMEL) which defines an open, language and platform-agnostic specification for programming cognitive agents. Enterprises can leverage CAMEL AI to create AI agents, skills, models and datasets to avoid vendor lock-in.

CognitiveScale is #1 in AI patents among privately held companies and #4 overall since 2013. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in New York, London and Hyderabad. Investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and USAA. CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum as well as top industry analysts for positively impacting business and society with AI.

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact

Cassady Nordeen

Blast PR on behalf of CognitiveScale

718-644-0273

cassady@blastpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.