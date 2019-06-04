Introducing Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is pleased to announce that the Company is now “Current” with OTC Markets.



Over the past six months, the Company’s new management has been working diligently with legal counsel as well as OTC Markets to rectify any and all dilemmas pertaining to information for the consumption of the public. The Company is committed to remaining transparent with all corporate activities now and in all future endeavors.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. utilized the “limited information” time wisely. While the Company, along with legal counsel, was rectifying obstacles with OTC Markets, the decision was made to perpetuate a more attractive share structure to benefit future and present shareholders. The Company, under new management, was able to reduce the outstanding common shares issued by nearly 80%. The Company successfully negotiated the retirement of outstanding shares as well as restructuring preferred shares in such a way to protect the general shareholders.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. is currently competing in the rapidly expanding CBD Market. The Company’s first entry into the briskly growing field is Pumped Fitness CBD.



Pumped Fitness CBD is a superior quality Fitness Beverage with exceptional ingredients allowing for outstanding taste and results. Pumped Fitness CBD is packaged in an exclusive 30oz. bottle shaped like a dumbbell guaranteeing Pumped Fitness CBD will stand out.



Suntex Enterprises Inc. will be expanding its product lines through development as well as acquisition to ensure growth and Company value.

“Suntex Enterprises Inc. intends to be a true “Power” in the industry.” States: Larry Twombly, Suntex CEO. “The Company is in a great position. The timing is perfect. With the CBD industry poised to explode, we are making sure the Company is in a position to explode with it.” Mr. Twombly goes on to state: “We are just getting started. There are many more brands in the future and Suntex Enterprises Inc. intends to make sure the public will enjoy them all.”

For more information about Suntex Enterprises Inc., please visit the company website https://suntexenterprises.com

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Lawrence Twombly, CEO

info@suntexenterprises.com

760-525-7411

