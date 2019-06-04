PAC Machinery Launches Q2 Packaging Trade Show Effort, Beginning with Exhibit at EastPack, in New York City

PAC Machinery will focus on new product introductions by exhibiting at EastPack on June 11-13, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center - New York, NY – Booth #2345

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that they have reached the mid-point of an expanded trade show exhibition schedule for 2019. The campaign features a key effort at EastPack, where the company will occupy a 200sq. ft. booth (#2345). The Expo explores the latest developments in 3D printing, robots and automation, contract packaging, injection molding and food & beverage packaging and labeling. The exhibit in New York will feature a broad sampling of PAC Machinery’s product offerings.



Rollbag R3200 Automatic Bagger may be used with pre-opened bags on a roll or poly tubing to make bags and pouches in custom lengths.





/EIN News/ -- “Our enthusiasm for trade show participation has grown significantly following tremendous success with our efforts at WestPack earlier this year,” remarked Greg Berguig, V.P. Sales & Marketing at San Rafael, CA-based PAC Machinery. “The opportunity to meet customers and prospects face-to-face, and discuss their unique packaging applications has proven very effective at establishing stronger, more productive relationships,” continued Berguig.

The company will be exhibiting a variety of flexible packaging solutions including a Clamco 4C Combination Shrink Wrap System, which combines an L-bar sealer with a powerful shrink tunnel, a Packaging Aids Model 350TC flow wrapper, and the versatile Rollbag Systems R3200 Automatic Bagger configured with a Videojet® printer, for mail eCommerce and order fulfillment applications. In addition, the company will be demonstrating their Rollbag Magnum HS Med configured with a Domino® printer for UDI barcodes. As with all Rollbag Magnum Automatic baggers, the system can utilize roll stock (poly, Tyvek® or medical-grade paper) for forming bags or pouches. Size changes and set-up procedures are simplified by using the built-in job-storage feature. Settings are displayed on a large, color touchscreen interface. Built on a proven platform, the Magnum HS Med is the ultimate in reliability and ease of operation. The Magnum is cleverly engineered to use tube stock or pre-opened bags on a roll, without requiring forming collars, back seaming, or the complex controls associated with traditional form/fill/seal systems.

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include heat sealing equipment, vacuum sealers, automatic baggers, pre-opened bags on a roll, and shrink packaging systems. The company has had its roots in the packaging industry since the early 1950’s, and now designs, manufactures and markets products through its family of brands: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag Systems and Converting Technology. PAC Machinery is the exclusive, North American distributor for Audion bag sealers. Manufacturing facilities are located in San Rafael, CA; Berea, OH; and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. Telephone 1(234)222-1000.

Watch the Rollbag Systems R3200 Automatic Bagger in action:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdHkLtim4LY&t=2s

More info on the Rollbag Magnum Horizontal Pouch Sealer Bagger:

https://www.pacmachinery.com/clamcopackaging/product/magnum-horizontal-automatic-bagger/

