Cybersecurity Market - Global & Regional Forecast to 2024

This cybersecurity market report examines security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies.



The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, product and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2019 to 2024 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.



Enterprise and government spending on cybersecurity products, managed services, and professional services will be substantial over the course of the next few years. Cumulative global spending on cybersecurity products and services will exceed one trillion US dollars over the next five years with multiple trillions of dollars in cybercrime damages realized through 2024. Accordingly, the author sees damage control and mitigation solutions as a critical portion of the cybersecurity market.



At the macro level, spending is driven by the realization of increasingly more voluminous and sophisticated global threats to digital infrastructure. At the business level, company reliance upon the Internet, open interfaces and communication between customers and other companies necessitates robust cybersecurity solutions. In addition, new technologies and solutions such as the Internet of Things (IoT) will require new approaches to cybersecurity and hence innovative solutions as evaluated in the report Artificial Intelligence in IoT Security and Fraud Prevention.



With recent high-profile events such as alleged espionage on the part of Huawei, cybersecurity is also getting extreme attention at the government level. By way of example, The Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 is being introduced in the Senate by U.S. Among other areas, the Act is intended to address IoT device security relative to Secure Development, Identity management, Patching, and Configuration Management. Quoting opinions from market leaders (such as Cloudflare, Symantec, vmWave, and others), the bill asserts a desperate need for cybersecurity regulation.



The bill recognizes that there could be minimally be some fundamental security improvements in areas such as default device passwords with supporting material citing, Sometimes shipped with factory-set, hard-coded passwords and oftentimes unable to be updated or patched, IoT devices can represent a weak point in a network's security, leaving the rest of the network vulnerable to attack.



At the network services provider level, the cybersecurity market is heating up as carriers realize that the advent of 5G and other network advances will increase network complexity, which will translate into increasingly more potential vulnerability areas. Accordingly, communication service providers are both working unilaterally as well as banding together to address common cybersecurity concern areas. By way of example, AT&T recently became the first North American carrier to join the Global Telco Security Alliance, which launched last year with founding members Etisalat, Singtel, SoftBank, and Telefnica.



Select Report Findings:

Total global government data cybersecurity will become an almost $64B USD market by 2024

Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing cybersecurity market opportunity

Total global cybersecurity associated with edge networks and equipment will reach nearly $72B USD by 2024

Security Management and Orchestration will become the largest revenue opportunity of all cybersecurity components

Target Audience:

IT services companies

Cybersecurity solution providers

Network and data center operators

Managed security service providers

Cloud and network solution providers

Governmental agencies and NGO organizations

Enterprise organizations across all industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



1.1 Current State of Cybersecurity

1.2 Cybersecurity Incident Review

1.3 Cyber Threat Patterns

1.4 Rise of Cybercrime

1.5 Cybersecurity Landscape

1.6 BYOD to Invite More Threats

1.7 Increasing Trend of Ransomware

1.8 Cyberwarfare and Cyberterrorism

1.9 Darknet and Cybersecurity

1.10 Cybersecurity in IoT Domain

1.11 Industrial Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT

1.12 Big Data and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

1.13 Blockchain in Cybersecurity

1.14 Cybersecurity Regulatory Framework



2 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis



2.1 Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions

2.1.1 Prognostic Solutions

2.1.2 Receptive Solutions

2.1.3 Inspective Solutions

2.1.4 Supervision Solutions

2.1.5 Analytical solution

2.1.6 Protective solution

2.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure

2.2.1 External vs. Internal Threats

2.2.2 Threat Intelligence and Information Sharing

2.2.3 Geopolitical Threats

2.2.4 Operational Excellence

2.2.5 Cybersecurity as Competitive Advantage

2.3 Cybersecurity Investment Trends

2.3.1 Consumer Cybersecurity

2.3.2 Training and Professional Services

2.4 Cybersecurity Impact by Region

2.5 Cyber Threats by Industry

2.6 Data Breach Financial Impact

2.7 Cybersecurity Service Model

2.8 Cybersecurity Impact on Job Market



3 Global Cybersecurity Market 2019 - 2024



3.1 Global Cybersecurity Market by Category 2019-2024

3.1.1 Global Computer Security Market 2019-2024

3.1.2 Global Network Security Market 2019-2024

3.1.3 Global Data Security Market 2019-2024

3.2 Global Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type 2019-2024

3.3 Global Market for Cybersecurity by Industry Vertical

3.4 Cybersecurity Market by Region 2019-2024



4 Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2019-2024



4.1 Consumer Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024

4.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024

4.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024

4.4 Government Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024



5 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024



5.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024

5.1.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2019-2024



6 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2019-2024



6.1 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2019 - 2024

6.1.1 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2019-2024



7 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2019 - 2024



7.1 AI Cybersecurity in Data, Identity, Metadata, Workloads and IoT 2019-2024



8 Conclusions and Recommendations



