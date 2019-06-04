Connekt Rebrands as Connekt Technologies to Reflect Artificial Intelligence and Advanced TV Capabilities

Company growth continues with the appointment of former Hulu and Condé Nast executive Steve DeMain as SVP, National Sales and TV Partnerships

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connekt, an innovative technology company activating smarter TV experiences that audiences love, today announced that it is rebranding to Connekt Technologies. The change reflects the company’s AI-driven technologies that power the millions of smart TV ads, content and commerce experiences for its partners, which include LG, Audi, Eli Lilly, Papa John’s, ABC and others.



/EIN News/ -- Connekt Technologies changes the way TV advertising works. With research showing that 74 percent of U.S. households have a smart TV ( Leichtman Research Group ), the company’s “Overlay” technology enhances TV ads, making them more interactive and engaging. In addition, it equips viewers with more information, local options and offers. Connekt Technologies also powers first-of-its-kind proprietary data to advertisers, agencies and networks.

“With streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video impacting the way consumers watch TV, there is a massive opportunity for marketers to disrupt TV advertising,” said Tripp Boyle, SVP of Connekt Technologies. “Our solutions bring all of the benefits of digital to linear TV -- data, addressability and real-time performance insights, which are incredibly valuable assets to have in this ecosystem. Our AI-driven platform is also helping brands have accountability in the $70 billion TV advertising market.”

Connekt Technologies helps advertisers, networks and manufacturers deliver unique solutions at the right time. Its unique data from millions of devices in near real-time results in increased TV ad engagement (who clicked what, where and when) and consumer attention (how long an individual viewed an ad).

With their advanced TV technology:

Advertisers can increase their ROI -- targeting the most responsive audience powered by real-time data leads to added brand lift and turns TV ad viewing into an experience.

Networks can offer advertisers new, compelling capabilities, such as direct response, local-national tie-in and targeted messaging. This added value also creates additional revenue streams.

Manufacturers can add a recurring revenue annuity through a share in these newly created revenue streams, in addition to the subsidization of device pricing.

Steve DeMain has also been named Connekt Technologies’ SVP, National Sales and TV Partnerships. In this role, DeMain will be responsible for leading agency relationships, as well as building partnerships within the TV ecosystem. He was previously VP, Video Revenue at Condé Nast, where he was responsible for all video sales across its portfolio of brands, before serving as VP, National Sales and Brand Partnerships for Fresno Unlimited. Additionally, DeMain has held executive sales positions at Whisper App and Vessel, and was one of the very first salespeople at Hulu.

“Connekt Technologies is at the forefront of TV advertising technology,” said DeMain. “The company’s solutions are uniquely positioned to make linear TV investments more targeted, engaging, transactional and measurable.”

About Connekt Technologies

Connekt Technologies activates smarter TV experiences that audiences love. Connekt Technologies’ patented, AI-driven platform has powered millions of smart TV ads, content and commerce experiences for partners including LG, Sony, Nielsen and ABC, five of the largest agency holding companies, and top brands such as Chipotle, Eli Lilly, P&G and Target. Connekt Technologies’ partners use its solutions to make their TV investments more targeted, engaging, transactable and measurable. Connekt Technologies is a private company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver and New York. For more information, visit www.connekt.com .

