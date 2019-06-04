INVICTUS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vancouver, BC, June 4, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announced today that Mr. Richard Lee has been appointed to the Board of Directors as an independent Director. Mr. Aaron Bowden has submitted his resignation as a Director in order to devote more time to his other business interests. Mr. Bowden will continue to serve the Company as an advisor. Mr. Bowden was appointed to the Board of Directors on August 19, 2016 and served as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Trevor Dixon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer said, “He would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Bowden for his years of service as Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Bowden has worked tirelessly and it has been my pleasure to work with Mr. Bowden. I wish Mr. Bowden and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Mr. Lee is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. In addition, he is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant having obtained his designation in 1991. Mr. Lee has spent more than 27 years working for public accounting firms or for companies that trade on recognized stock exchanges. He has gained a wealth of experience in corporate finance, acquisitions and accounting while working with and for listed public companies trading in Canada as well as registered with the SEC in the United States. Mr. Lee serves as CFO of Kelso Technologies Inc., a company listed on the TSX and NYSE Markets Exchange, CFO and a Director of SIQ Mountain Industries Inc., a company listed on the TSXV, as well as CFO of Happy Creek Minerals Inc., a company listed on the TSXV.

“I am pleased to have Mr. Lee join the Board. He brings a wealth of financial experience that will help further strengthen Invictus’ leadership team. I look forward to working with Mr. Lee to move the Company forward with a focus on earnings growth and expanding the Company’s presence in the cannabis space,” said Mr. Dixon.

The Company is also announcing the departures of Jessica Martin, Investor Relations, Sarah Hardy, VP Medical Sales and Kevin Smith, VP Recreational sales. Invictus is streamlining and continuing to improve the Company’s communication facilities with the Company’s shareholders and clients, including improvements to the website and investor relations services.

On Behalf of the Board

Trevor Dixon

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086

E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kathy Love Invictus MD Strategies Corp. 6045122959 kathy@invictus-md.com

Distribution channels:



