Menlo Micro Announces Technical Sales Agreement with Inner Harbor Technical Sales

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M e nl o M i c r o , the company responsible for re-inventing the electronic switch through its Ideal Switch process, today announced that Inner Harbor Technical Sales (IHTS) has been appointed as their sole technical sales representative in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina. IHTS will focus on driving sales for targeted customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial IoT, and mobile networking sectors.



“We are very pleased to have Inner Harbor Technical Sales represent our technology and products,” said Lew Boore, senior vice president of worldwide sales and business development for Menlo Micro. “IHTS is a young and aggressive company with a holistic approach in supporting customers’ targeted industry sectors, and we look forward to a long and mutually successful relationship.”

“We are thrilled to add Menlo Micro to our Mid-Atlantic Line Card. They are a perfect fit for our product offerings, which offer significant Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) benefits to our customers,” said Paul Giarratano, sales director for Inner Harbor Technical Sales. “We have seen a lot of excitement from customers when introducing Menlo Micro’s products and capabilities.”

About Inner Harbor Technical Sales

Inner Harbor Technical Sales is committed to offering the best RF/MW/MMW products in the Mid-Atlantic Territory. We strive keep a limited number of manufacturers on our line card to remain focused on their sales and marketing needs. Inner Harbor Technical Sales is an extension of our manufacturers in a territory we know by learning their products, sales and administration team, sales cycle, and marketing practices.

A b out Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro is reimagining one of the most fundamental building blocks of electronic systems – the electronic switch. The company’s Ideal Switch platform is a game changer for those who design electronic systems, serving multiple industries including next generation 5G mobile networks, industrial IoT markets, battery management, home automation, electronic vehicles and medical instrumentation. Menlo Micro is backed by GE Ventures, with investments from Corning Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, and Paladin Capital Group. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

