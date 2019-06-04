AppSwarm Corp. in Partnership with Deep Sky Mobile Offers Ability to Add Second Phone Line to Your Smartphone

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, which is a partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) and AI VentureTech, Inc., lays out benefits of adding a second phone line to smartphone through its VoIP service.

In some circumstances, a second phone number proves to be a useful tool that can help you separate your work from your personal life.



Some benefits of a second phone line:



Separate Business from Personal Calls: This could be a useful way of separating business and personal calls apart from each other. Keep your business calls separate from your friends and family calls.



Alternative to Giving Out Cell Number: Sometimes you may wish to give out your contact number, but don't want to actually reveal your cell number for personal reasons. Having a second line for this could come in handy.



Add Second Phone Line to Your Smartphone: Through Deep Sky Mobyx app you can add a second phone line right to your Android or iOS smartphone. You can screen this second line on your phone knowing what calls are personal, residential, or business related, all on the same phone.



Cut Your Monthly Budget



Best part VoIP offers is cost. There are many plans where you can cut your monthly cost for traditional landline, while adding more features and benefits.



Deep Sky Mobile offers Unlimited voice for US and Canada for only $19.99 a month, which includes voicemail, and other interesting features. It's a great way to cut your monthly costs, while also setting a fixed rate you can work your budget around.



Pay As You Go Plan



Maybe you don't use your residential or business line as much, but would still like to keep that option available. One way is through our Pay As You Go Plan where you pay only for the minutes you use. For as little at $0.02 a minute you can call anywhere in the US and Canada.



So, if you like to keep a residential line for personal reasons, but rarely use it during the month, then Pay As You Go can be the most affordable way.



If you only use say 500 minutes during the month then at $0.02 a minute you will have reduced your monthly phone bill to $10.00. If you use it even less then that at say just 200 minutes for short personal calls then your phone bill could be as low as $4.00 a month, which is much cheaper then fixed traditional landline costs.



Free On-Network Calls



Through the Deep Sky Mobile app you can make free on-network calls between users in the network. So if you and a friend or family member both have the app, and account with Deep Sky Mobile, you can talk with each other from anywhere in the world, for free.



This is an excellent feature for travelers who are out of the country and wishing to stay in touch with loved ones back home.



About Deep Sky Mobile



Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



