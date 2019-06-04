Comm-Works Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

MINNEAPOLIS, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comm-Works, a leader in global branch IT deployment services and managed IT services, announced yesterday that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comm-Works to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



/EIN News/ -- As the leader in global technology deployment & managed IT services, Comm-Works acts as an extension of clients businesses, providing them with customized IT solutions that meet their unique needs. With specialized services in physical security, cloud , and wireless, Comm-Works delivers an all-inclusive coverage model as a single source IT managed services provider.

“On behalf of Comm-Works, we are humbled for the honor of being included as one of the top managed IT services providers once again,” said Doug Plooster, Vice President of Cloud Managed Services and Managed Services. “As we continue to expand our services across the US and beyond, we are thrilled to earn these expanding recognitions repeatedly. Our team has worked diligently to ensure our customers continue to see the quality they have come to expect.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Comm-Works

Comm-Works is a premier global IT deployment services & managed IT services provider, offering repeatable, consistent, high-quality, and timely technology solutions. Comm-Works’ comprehensive IT Lifecycle Management Services is known for its superior IT Project Management Services , which coordinates all aspects of an IT deployment. With 20,000+ technicians in over 120 countries, Comm-Works has worldwide capabilities that exceed those of its competitors. Comm-Works’ 24/7/365 customer support and on-site capabilities in four hours or less give its customers confidence that their systems will be operational. Learn more at www.comm-works.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

