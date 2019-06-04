Gotransverse Releases Improved Intelligent Billing Platform With Premier Reporting Features and Upgraded General Ledger

Spring ’19 Release Gives Gotransverse Customers More Monetization Flexibility and Reporting Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has released the Spring '19 version of its hosted intelligent billing platform. Highlighting the new features in this release is the addition of a new Premier Reporting offering, new general ledger capabilities, OneSource tax integration, and more.



Foremost among the new Gotransverse features is Premier Reporting, a new value-added service that provides direct access to billing and revenue management data via a Snowflake data lake. With Premier Reporting, Gotransverse users can integrate CRM, CPQ, and ERP data and generate custom reports using Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Qlik Sense, or any preferred analytics, reporting, and visualization tool.

Gotransverse also has upgraded its general ledger interface. General Ledger 3.0 now includes a more robust user interface with support for multiple ledgers, trackable change history on charge records, and more flexible management of change information. With support for multiple ledgers from the same charge record, users can test real data without risking the integrity of the ledger or requiring data re-entry. It’s also possible to create multiple revenue recognition models while maintaining an accurate and transparent record of each revenue method.

A number of Gotransverse customers have requested Thomson Reuters OneSource Tax Integration, so the Spring ’19 release includes direct support for sales tax calculations and tax management.

“To stay at the forefront of intelligent billing we need to be continuously learning from our customers,” says James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “The new features included in the Spring ’19 platform release have been designed to give our customers more flexibility and the ability to create the right billing models to increase revenue in smart, personalized ways.”

Other additions to the Spring ’19 release include more flexibility on payment retries, allowing users to set the cadence and thresholds for automatic payment retries. This simplifies error auditing and ensures that only those transactions that meet the preset criteria are processed. It also ensures faster payment processing and revenue.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

