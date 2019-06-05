Ageless Authors Announces Winners in Annual Senior Writing Contest

Writing keeps the mind sharp as you age, and reading helps too.

Eighty submissions from around the world receive recognition for literary efforts

The vast majority of these entries are very high quality.” — Executive Director Larry Upshaw

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior writers from the U.S. and other English-speaking countries have been recognized for their outstanding submissions to the 2019 Ageless Authors International Writing Contest. With the judging finished, winners are posted at the group’s website, agelessauthors.com.

Ageless Authors is a Dallas, Texas-based organization dedicated exclusively to encouraging and promoting the work of senior writers. The group’s third annual contest, which ended in April, includes five categories of writing -- memoir, humor, adventure, romance and poetry.

In each category, Ageless Authors designated at least three cash prize winners and several honorable mentions. In addition, a number of entries were marked “recognized” for their outstanding quality. A total of 80 outstanding submissions have been singled out for quality writing.

“We received hundreds of great entries from professional writers and those who have never sold a word they have written,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. “These came from across our country, several Canadian provinces, Great Britain, Hong Kong and Australia. The vast majority of these entries are very high quality, so we wanted to give plaudits to a greater number of elderly writers who created some wonderful stories and poems.”

At least two members of Ageless Authors’ international panel of writers, editors and publishers, which numbered more than 40 judges this year, read and evaluated each entry. The best work will be published later this year in the third collection of Ageless Authors Anthology. The first book is available now at AgelessAuthors.com and Amazon.com. The second anthology will be released this summer.

In addition, all entrants will receive the comments of the judges who reviewed their submissions within the next 45 days.

Ageless Authors offers writing contests and anthology publishing as well as ghostwriting and publishing services to older writers. “Many of our members have used other services and felt they were not treated fairly,” says Upshaw, who has more than 50 years of experience as a journalist, author and marketing executive. “We intent to grow a community of seasoned senior writers who help each other become successful.”

Below are the categories in our just-completed contest and the first prize winners of each.

MEMOIR

In What’s So Funny? A Love Story, Linda Boroff of Menlo Park, CA uses an extensive vocabulary and attention to detail to chart a family’s humorous descent out of the middle class.

HUMOR

William Ade of Burke, VA chronicles a hardened private investigator’s hilarious case of mistaken identity in Nic Knuckles, Hard Luck Private Eye.

ADVENTURE

The gripping adventure story, Mountain Rules, involves Robert Walton of King City, CA and his time climbing in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It is a great example of outstanding storytelling.

ROMANCE

In Remembering Teresa, Robert Marazas of Belvidere, NJ, relays the poignant tale of a man’s longing for a long-lost love.

POETRY

Pattie Palmer-Baker of Portland, OR displays the very best poetic sensibilities with two outstanding example of verse, Gangsters of the Portland Sky (first prize) and The Moon and I Are Drunk (tied for second prize).

Each prize winner will receive a cash prize and a certificate. All prize winners and some honorable mentions will be included in the next anthology.

The best overall entry will be awarded the second annual Bivona Prize, named for the late co-founder of Ageless Authors, novelist and poet Ginnie Siena Bivona. The cash award for winning this prize is $250.

The next Ageless Authors writing contest will open for submissions in the fall. The writing categories for the next contest will be different from the just-completed contest. To view the rules and guidelines for that next contest, go to agelessauthors.com/current-contest/ later this year.



